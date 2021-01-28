Deaths in Laois - January 28, 2021

Liz Farrell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, January 27 of Liz Farrell (née Bonham) of Green Mill Lane, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth (Liz), beloved wife of William and dearly loved mother to Eoin, William jnr and Gemma. Cherished grandmother to Dylan, Zak, Liadh, Grace and Sophia. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law Kevin, daughters in law Lisa and Jessica, mother in law Maura, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church, on Friday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment afterwards in St Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line the route to the cemetery in a safe and socially-distanced manner, as a mark of respect. The family appreciate your co-operation and understanding at this time.



Elizabeth Kelly - Errill

The death took place on Tuesday, January 26 of Elizabeth (Lil) Kelly (née Holohan) of Churchquarter, Errill.



In her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her sons Pat and John, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Orla, grandchildren Michael, Emer, Patrick and Kate, her sisters Sally (Jennings) and Winifred (Murphy), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends especially her dear friend Teresa Robinson. The family would like to express a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff in the COVID ward at Portlaoise Regional Hospital for their wonderful work and care in these difficult days.

As Per the COVID-19 directive a private funeral has been arranged. Due to the increased risk of infection and in the interest of public safety and in compliance with current guidelines you are asked not to attend the funeral or congregate in the Churchyard or the Cemetery.

James Delaney - Ballyfin

The death took place on Tuesday, January 26 of James Delaney of Clonagowan, Ballyfin.



Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Predeceased by his sister Sheila (Kinahan), nephew Eamon and niece Brigid. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Frank, nephews and nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grand nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam @ ballyfinparish.ie.

Sr. Maureen Delaney - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, January 26 of Sr. Maureen Delaney of Holy Family Convent, Naas Road, Newbridge and formerly of Ballinakill.

Deeply regretted by her sister, Sr. Esther, brother, Joe, nieces, nephews, extended family, the Community and Staff at Holy Family Convent, all Holy Family Members and many friends.

Due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place in St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge on Thursday at 11 am and can be viewed on the parish webcam at www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam/

Burial immediately afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery.

Michaeal Flynn - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, January 26 of Michael Flynn of Rynn, Rosenallis.



Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Ellen.

Deeply regretted by his, sons Gerard and Cathal, daughters Evelyn, Dolores and Michelle, grandchildren Sarah, Corey, Enda, Aislinn, Beatrice, Jamie, Frederic, Michael, Isambard, Aragon, Roisin, Cillian and Shane, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law John, P.J., and Amgury, daughters-in-law Louise and Christina, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the St Brigid's Cemetery.

Christopher Francis McGlinn - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 24 of Christopher Francis McGlinn of Terenure, Dublin and formerly of Oak Leaf cottage Portlaoise.



MC GLINN, Christopher Francis, FCILT, MEd, Peace Commissioner. Peacefully in Tallaght Hospital, his two loving sons by his side, Jonathan and Kristian. He will be profoundly missed by his loving and devoted family: His Northern Princess Tuula, 57 years married, his two sons, his daughter in-law-Dearbhail, and his three Grandsons, Fionn, Cían, and Lughaidh; also his brother Derrick, wife Anne, their children Greg, Eric, Dianne; brother Patrick and Sister-in-law Angela (both deceased), and their children Paul, Catherine, Clare, and Helen, and all the extended family. Chris was a kind, giving, selfless, dutiful, honourable, loving man. He touched many hearts. Chris had a lifelong association with Clondalkin Rugby Football Club: Twice Club president, Honorary Secretary for many years, and a Trustee director, presented with the President’s award for service. General manager of Logistics at the Special Olympics 2003. Many devoted years to FAS. His greatest service was the devoted love to his family.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Friday at 11am in Terenure College Chapel, Templeogue Road, D6W DK72 followed by interment in Portlaoise Cemetery arriving at 2pm approx. To live stream the service click on this link https://livestream.absentfriends.ie/ChristopherMcGlinn.

Catherine Naughton - Tinnakil

The death took place on Thursday, January 21 of Catherine Naughton (née Selby) of Raheny and late of Tinnakil.

Peacefully, at Lusk Community Unit. Beloved wife of the late John, predeceased by her daughter Patricia and her brother George. Much loved mother of John, Marie, Karen, Declan, Enda, and Maeve. She will be sadly missed by her family, her sisters Maureen and Eileen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her treasured grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 10am at the Church of Our Lady of Divine Grace which can be viewed on the following web link

https://Livestream.absentfriends.ie/CatherineNaughton