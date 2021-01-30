Deaths in Laois - January 30, 2021

Bernie Fitzpatrick - Ballyfin

The death took place on Saturday, January 30 of Bernie Fitzpatrick (née Meade) of Cloncullen (Ringstown), Ballyfin.



Peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy, much loved mother of Deirdre (Fraser), John, Sinead (Lenehan), Niamh, Elaine (Scott), and Brian. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Niamh, Rachel, Eoghan, Ciaran, Eimear, Annie, Emma, Lauren, Eve, Robyn and Isla Rose, sons and daughters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Due to Covid 19 regulations, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday in St. Fintan's Church Ballyfin. Those who would like to attend the Funeral but cannot due to government guidelines may join in the Funeral Mass at 2pm by logging onto the live streaming link www.Ballyfinparish.ie

Bernadette Duggan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, January 29 of Bernadette Duggan (née Byrne) of Upper Beladd, Portlaoise, and formerly The Heath Golf Club, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her daughter's Deirdre and Liam McEvoy's residence, Aughoney, Timahoe. Predeceased by her Husband, Gerald Fitzpatrick and Bill Duggan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her loving family, Anthony, Deirdre and Geraldine, cherished grandmother to Liam, Gerald, Steven, Niall, David, Eoin, Ciaran, Gillian, Leona, Stephanie and Katie, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Mairead, sons-in-law, Liam and Tom, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law nieces, nephews extended family and friends

Funeral Mass for Bernadette will take place at 1.30pm on Sunday in St. Michael's Church, Timahoe and afterwards Bernadette will be laid to rest in St. Michael's New Cemetery Athy (via Timahoe and Stradbally).

Funeral and Interment will be live streamed on www.youtube.com/laoisfuneralslive/live

The Live-Stream will Start in St Michael's Church, Timahoe at 1:25pm and will go Offline after the Funeral Mass. Interment will be back live on the same link from St Michael's New Cemetery, Athy at approximately 2:45pm

Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route, in the churchyard and cemetery grounds with Social Distancing to be observed at all times. In Accordance with current Government and H.S.E Guidelines, and in the interest of public health and safety of our most vulnerable, a private funeral for Bernadette will take place Strictly for Family Members.

Nora Browne - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, January 29 of Nora Browne (née Ryan) of Daly Terrace, Rathdowney.



Wife of the late Connie. Deeply regretted by all her heartbroken sons and daughters. She will be sorely missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her brother Mick and her sister Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her aunts Bunt and Ann, nieces, nephews and all her extended family, neighbours and friends.

As per COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. Due to the increased risk of infection and in the interest of public safety and in compliance with current guidelines you are asked not to attend the funeral or congregate in the church yard or the cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed from The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Monday at 2pm. parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney

Rita Duggan - Athy

The death took place on Friday, January 29 of Rita Duggan (née O'Callaghan) of Kellyville, Athy.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving children Maureen, Janet, Pat, Karen, Deirdre and Lisa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Sunday in St. Joseph's Church, Ballyadams, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ballyadams Parish facebook page, see link https://www.facebook.com/Ballyadams-Parish-108689204103678/ Burial afterwards in Ballintubbert cemetery.

Martin Coonan - Crettyard

The death took place on Thursday, January 28 of Martin Coonan of Dromagh, Crettyard.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at St James’s Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Elizabeth, much loved father of Amanda, Tracy, Gillian and Stacy, adored grandfather of Leah, Jake, Luke and Erin, cherished brother of John, Anastasia, Josephine and the late Mary and son of the late Tommy and Margaret.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Dominic and extended family Orla, Sean, Aaron and Mick, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and his beloved farm animals.

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings, Martin’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family on Sunday, at 11am, in The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, Co Laois and will be followed by a private Cremation