Deaths in Laois - February 1, 2021

Bernie Fitzpatrick - Ballyfin

The death took place on Saturday, January 30 of Bernie Fitzpatrick (née Meade) of Cloncullen (Ringstown), Ballyfin.



Peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy, much loved mother of Deirdre (Fraser), John, Sinead (Lenehan), Niamh, Elaine (Scott), and Brian. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Niamh, Rachel, Eoghan, Ciaran, Eimear, Annie, Emma, Lauren, Eve, Robyn and Isla Rose, sons and daughters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Due to Covid 19 regulations, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday in St. Fintan's Church Ballyfin. Those who would like to attend the Funeral but cannot due to government guidelines may join in the Funeral Mass at 2pm by logging onto the live streaming link www.Ballyfinparish.ie

Nora Browne - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, January 29 of Nora Browne (née Ryan) of Daly Terrace, Rathdowney.



Wife of the late Connie. Deeply regretted by all her heartbroken sons and daughters. She will be sorely missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her brother Mick and her sister Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her aunts Bunt and Ann, nieces, nephews and all her extended family, neighbours and friends.

As per COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. Due to the increased risk of infection and in the interest of public safety and in compliance with current guidelines you are asked not to attend the funeral or congregate in the church yard or the cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed from The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Monday at 2pm. parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney