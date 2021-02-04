Deaths in Laois - February 4, 2021

Mary Ward - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, February 3 of Mary (Bunty) Ward (née Carroll) of 31 St Michael`s Park, Portarlington.



Peacefully in the loving care of Valerie and the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Predeceased by her husband Charlie daughter Catherine Gallagher and son Michael (recently deceased) . Deeply regretted by her loving family Derek, Brigid, Thomas, Noreen, Charlie, Frances and Alice, brother Noel, sister Breda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday at 11.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Bunty's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Brigid Lawlor - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, February 2 of Brigid (B) Lawlor (née Kennedy) of Ballyroan Road, Abbeyleix.



Formerly of New York. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, after an illness bravely fought. Predeceased by her sister Sadie. Beloved wife of Tom, loving mother of Sheila and Garrett and devoted grandmother to Alex, she will be sadly missed by her brothers Dick and Jim Kennedy, son-in-law Ciaran Toner, sisters-in-law Deirdre Kennedy, Pat Lawlor and Judy Campbell, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, family relatives, carers and friends.

Due to Covid - 19 Directive a private family funeral will take place. Brigid's Requiem Mass will be live streamed from The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix at 12 noon on Thursday on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Those who wish can line the route or attend the graveyard while social distancing.

Philomena Mahony - Durrow

The death took place on Monday, February 1 of Philomena (Phil) Mahony of Clonageera, Durrow.



Suddenly. Predeceased by her parents Kieran and Elizabeth and her sister Mai. Phil will be greatly missed by her brother Jim, sister Dolores, sister-in-law Emily, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, her lifelong neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place Thursday at 11am in Holy Trinity Church Durrow, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed. See link https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Sinéad Ní Nualláin - Graiguecullen

The death took place on Sunday, January 31 of Sinéad Ní Nualláin of The Vale, Graiguecullen.



Beloved daughter of Séamus and Jane Nolan, adored sister of James (Danny, Belle, Bob, Maggie, Dotty, Wisp, Katie and Seve), cherished sister-in-law of Magdalena and much loved aunt of Emily, Peter, Kate, Danny, Páraic and Eliza. She will be sadly missed by grand aunt, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sinead was blessed with a wide circle of friends, especially “cuz” Sharon, “her two blisters”, her ladies, school friends, college crew, Gaeilgeoirí and her many wonderful work colleagues, most recently those from Gaelscoil Átha Í and Gaelscoil Phortlaoise.

Funeral Arrangements later.