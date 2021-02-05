Deaths in Laois - February 5, 2021

Joe Donoghue - Ballinakill

The death took place on Wednesday, February 3 of Tourtane, Clogh, Castlecomer and formerly of Knockbawn, Spink, Abbeyleix.

At St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Joe will be sadly missed by his partner Catherine, daughters Sharon, Philomena, Ann-Marie, Sarah, Emma, Megan, sons Patrick, David, and Joseph, and the Mother of his children Ann, brothers and sisters, grandchildren, great grand-daughter, nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Joe, with Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2.30pm in Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh (max. 10 people in Church). Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://cloghparish.ie/

There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Joe by being present, socially distanced, on Saturday afternoon en route from Chatsworth to the church.

Mary Ward - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, February 3 of Mary (Bunty) Ward (née Carroll) of 31 St Michael`s Park, Portarlington.



Peacefully in the loving care of Valerie and the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Predeceased by her husband Charlie daughter Catherine Gallagher and son Michael (recently deceased) . Deeply regretted by her loving family Derek, Brigid, Thomas, Noreen, Charlie, Frances and Alice, brother Noel, sister Breda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday at 11.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Bunty's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Sinéad Ní Nualláin - Graiguecullen

The death took place on Sunday, January 31 of Sinéad Ní Nualláin of The Vale, Graiguecullen.



Beloved daughter of Séamus and Jane Nolan, adored sister of James (Danny, Belle, Bob, Maggie, Dotty, Wisp, Katie and Seve), cherished sister-in-law of Magdalena and much loved aunt of Emily, Peter, Kate, Danny, Páraic and Eliza. She will be sadly missed by grand aunt, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sinead was blessed with a wide circle of friends, especially “cuz” Sharon, “her two blisters”, her ladies, school friends, college crew, Gaeilgeoirí and her many wonderful work colleagues, most recently those from Gaelscoil Átha Í and Gaelscoil Phortlaoise.

Funeral Arrangements later.