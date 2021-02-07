Deaths in Laois - February 7, 2021

Eileen Thompson - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, February 6 of Eileen Thompson (née Behan) of Portlaoise Road, Portarlington.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Sadly, missed by her husband Brendan, sons Brian, David, Paul and Kevin, daughters-in-law Grainne and Aisling, son-in-law Ben, grandchildren Brendan, Cora and Alex. Predeceased by her sister Marian. Sadly missed by her brothers Pat and John, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 10 persons).

Funeral Mass for Eileen will be held in St. Michael’s Church, Portarlington on Monday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Portarlington.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Sister Áine Walsh - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, February 6 of Sister Áine Walsh of Presentation Sisters, Mountmellick, Rahan, U.S.A. and Mullingar and formerly from Coniker, Durrow, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Passed away peacefully in the wonderful, tender care of Valerie and the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary, her brothers Micheál, Frs. Nicholas and Donal, Kiltegan, Thomas and P.J. her sisters Sr. Dolores, Mercy Sisters Tullamore, Sr. Madeline, Mercy Sisters, Buncranagh, Co. Donegal, her sisters in law Maudie and Ena. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, Presentation Sisters, extended family and friends.



A Mass to celebrate Sr. Aine's life will be held at a later date. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings a private funeral Mass will take place. The funeral Mass can be followed on Tullamore Parish Durrow webcam at 11am on Monday.

William Furney - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, February 5 of William (Billy) Furney of Woodview House, Durrow.



Peacefully at St. James' Hospital Dublin, husband of the late Oonagh. Predeceased by his brother Trevor. Sadly missed by his loving children, Sandra, William, Yvonne, Suzanne, Lorraine and Laura, brother Mervyn, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with the HSE guidelines a private Funeral Service will take place in Killermogh Church on Monday at 2pm This Service will be streamed live. See link https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Due to the increased risk of infection, you are asked not to congregate in the churchyard or it's surrounds in the interest of public safety and in compliance with the current guidelines of 10 people only in the Church or Churchyard.

Rory Buchanan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, February 5 of Rory Buchanan of Fairgreen, Portlaoise and formerly of Clare/Limerick and Dublin.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Rory, beloved husband of Mandie and dearly loved father to Kyle, Ashlee, Emili, Charlie and Ruairí Óg. He was the loving son of Rita and the recently deceased James. Deeply regretted by his loving family, much loved brother of Cathal, Niamh and Eoin. Rory will be sadly missed and forever loved by his family, his sisters-in-law Melissa, Kelly D, Kelly C, Sinead, Serenna, brother-in-laws Niall, Jon-jo, nephews and nieces Katelyn, Holly, Kyra, Lucy, Aoibhín, Sean, Sophie, Natalie, extended family and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Monday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Cremation will follow in Newlands Cross Crematorium.