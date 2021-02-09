Deaths in Laois - February 9, 2021

Lar Cuddy - Camross

The death took place on Monday, February 8 of Lar Cuddy of Northgrove, Camross.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Frankie, Mozzie, Laura, and Brigie, sons Pakie and Larry, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with current government / HSE guidelines and in the interest of the Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Lar, with Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, in St. Fergal's Church, Camross (max of 10 people in church). Mass will be live streamed on the Camross Community Pastoral Council facebook page.

There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Lar, by being present and socially distancing on Wednesday morning on route from Northgrove to St. Fergal's Camross Church, (via Cardtown).