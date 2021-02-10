Deaths in Laois - February 10, 2021

Teresa Cahill - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, February 9 of Teresa Cahill (née Creagh) of Moíniseal, Mooreville, Rathdowney.

Predeceased by her husband Jackie. Sadly missed by her loving family Annemarie, Paula, John and Brian, son-in-law Johnny, daughter-in-law Marian, her beloved grandchildren Max, Kate, Tara, Jack, Claire, Clodagh, Jack, Cora, Rory, Erin and Darby, her brother Sean, her sisters-in-law Anne and Breda, her sisters Kathleen (Morgan), and Sr. Margaret, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

As per the COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. The funeral Mass will be live streamed from The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Friday at 11am (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney). Due to the increased risk of infection and in compliance with current guidelines and in the interest of public safety you are asked not to attend the funeral and not to congregate in the church yard or the cemetery.

Removal will take place on Friday morning from Teresa's residence at 10.30am. The cortege will proceed to her native Ballybuggy en route to the Church via Errill Road and Harristown Cross.

Jim Maloney - Vicarstown

The death took place on Tuesday, February 9 of Jim Maloney of Tonafarna, Vicarstown.



Peacefully after a short illness at home. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Mulhall), much loved father of James and Eoin, brother of the late Frank and Maureen (McEvoy). Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Veronica (Nyhan), grandchildren Cian, Brian and Evan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Thursday at 1.30pm arriving Church of The Assumption, Vicarstown for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Moyanna Cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Jim's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

Ann Kelly - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Tuesday, February 9 of Ann Kelly (née Timmons) of Tierernane, Ballickmoyler.



Peacefully, in the presence of her family and in the exceptional care of the staff of ICU, Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of Joe, cherished mother of Conor, Sinéad, Niall, Fergus and Eoin. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, beautiful grandchildren Kyle, Oisin, Grace, Keira and Emma, her brothers and sisters, Andrew, Gerry Jimmy, Anthony, John, Teresa (deceased), Mary and Della, daughters-in-law Martina, Magda, Gillian, Julieanne and Oisin’s mammy Nicola, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, exceptional friends and neighbours.

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings. A life beautifully lived shall be celebrated in the presence of Ann’s family (max 10 people) on Friday (February 12th ) at 12 noon in St. Abban’s Church, Killeen. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

In line with current regulations, regretfully house and funeral Mass will be private, we thank you for your understanding.



Des Mulhare - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, February 9 of Des (Desmond) Mulhare of St. Judes, Clondalkin, Dublin and formerly of Main Street, Stradbally.

Late of the Irish Prison Service. Peacefully at his home in St. Judes, Clondalkin. Beloved husband or the late Winnie and much loved father of Michael, Harry, Mairead, Mary, Elizabeth and her partner Jim. Deeply regretted by all his family, daughters in Law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Des, with Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church Stradbally, followed by internment in Oakvale Cemetery.

Lar Cuddy - Camross

The death took place on Monday, February 8 of Lar Cuddy of Northgrove, Camross.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Frankie, Mozzie, Laura, and Brigie, sons Pakie and Larry, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with current government / HSE guidelines and in the interest of the Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Lar, with Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, in St. Fergal's Church, Camross (max of 10 people in church). Mass will be live streamed on the Camross Community Pastoral Council facebook page.

There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Lar, by being present and socially distancing on Wednesday morning on route from Northgrove to St. Fergal's Camross Church, (via Cardtown).