Deaths in Laois - February 14, 2021

Jack Keller - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, February 13 of Jack Keller of Lea Road, Portarlington.



Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, family Frank, Mary, Paddy, Ann, Bernadette, Kate, Jim, John, Rosemary and Ruth, brothers Jimmy and Bobby, sisters Mary and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Tuesday at 11.20am arriving to St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Jack's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Andrew Rowan - Crettyard

The death took place on Friday, February 12 of Andrew Rowan of 'Glenview', Clonbrock, Crettyard.



Andy passed away peacefully at home in the company of his loving family. Father of the late Winnie. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Bridgie, his daughters Geralyn and Marguerite and son Tim.

Sadly missed by his sister Betty, son-in-law Morgan, daughter-in-law Sarah, sister-in-law Brigid, his adored grandchildren Ronan, Fergal, Finn and Áine, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Monday in St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, link to follow. Burial afterwards in St. Abban's Church, Doonane.

Kathleen Dooley - Camross

The death took place on Friday, February 12 of Kathleen Dooley (née Hogan) of Hillview, Camross.



Unexpectedly, at St. James's Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her son Noel, deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, and dear mother of Thomas, Moyra, P.J., Lourda, Paul, Catherina, Dermot and Josephine. Sadly missed by her adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with current government / HSE guidelines and in the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family Funeral Mass will take place will take place on Monday morning in St. Fergal's Church, Camross, at 11am (max of 10 people in church), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Kathleen's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Camross Community Pastoral Council Facebook Page.

Florence Pearson - Errill

The death took place on Wednesday, February 10 of Florence (Florrie) Pearson (née Holmes) of Oldtown, Errill.



In her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband Harry. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. Vincent's Community Nursing Unit, Mountmellick. Sadly mourned by her son Ken and her grandson Charlie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the current restrictions a private cremation has been arranged. A memorial service celebrating Florrie's life will be arranged in the future when restrictions have eased.