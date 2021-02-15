Deaths in Laois - February 15, 2021

Eileen Carroll - Ballinakill

The death took place on Sunday, February 14 of Eileen Carroll (née Deane) of Bride Street, Ballinakill and Birr.



Eileen passed away peacefully in her 96th year at Fennorhill Nursing Home, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy, daughters Brenda and Mary and grandson Anthony. Sadly missed by her daughters (Lila Carroll, Roscrea) (Eileen Dooley, Attanagh) (Teresa Dunne, Ballinakill), sons-in-law Frank, John and Peter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery. Due to government regulations, max 10 people in church. Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.ballinakillknockparish.com/

Elizabeth McCormack - Portlaoise and Baillinakill

The death took place on Sunday, February 14 of Elizabeth McCormack (née O'Neill) of 26 The Grange, Portlaoise and formerly of Sarto Park, Naas and Kilkenny Rd, Ballinakill.



Peacefully in her 80th year at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Loving wife, mother, foster mum and grandmother. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, sons Martin and Ray, daughter Caitriona, foster daughter Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Karen, sons-in-law John and Michael, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will take place in St Brigid's Church, Ballinakill at 2pm on Tuesday followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on ballinakillknockparish.com. Due to Government advice 10 people max in church.

Patrick Murphy - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, February 14 of Patrick (Paddy) Murphy of Spa Hill, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons Matthew and Patrick, daughter Carole, son in law Lorcan, grandchildren, nephews in particular Philip who offered him such care and attention in his later years, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Tuesday in St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery Mountrath. You can view the Funeral Mass live on webcam from 10am. Webcam link: https://www.mountrathparish.ie

Irish Mohan - Ballyfin

The death took place on Sunday, January 31 of Iris Mohan (née Cole) of Ideford, Devon, England and formerly of Ballyfin.

Beloved wife of Barry and much loved mother of Wendy, David and Paul. She will be forever loved and dearly missed by her husband, sons and daughter, son-in-law Phil, daughter-in-law Dawn, her grandchildren Danielle, Natalie, Thomas, Patrick and Lauren, sisters Sheila, Frances and Violet, brother Hughie, sister-in-law Sheelagh, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.



Due to Covid guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family only on 25th February at St Mary’s Church Ideford, Devon, England.

Jack Keller - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, February 13 of Jack Keller of Lea Road, Portarlington.



Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, family Frank, Mary, Paddy, Ann, Bernadette, Kate, Jim, John, Rosemary and Ruth, brothers Jimmy and Bobby, sisters Mary and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Tuesday at 11.20am arriving to St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Jack's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Andrew Rowan - Crettyard

The death took place on Friday, February 12 of Andrew Rowan of 'Glenview', Clonbrock, Crettyard.



Andy passed away peacefully at home in the company of his loving family. Father of the late Winnie. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Bridgie, his daughters Geralyn and Marguerite and son Tim.

Sadly missed by his sister Betty, son-in-law Morgan, daughter-in-law Sarah, sister-in-law Brigid, his adored grandchildren Ronan, Fergal, Finn and Áine, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Monday in St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, link to follow. Burial afterwards in St. Abban's Church, Doonane.

Kathleen Dooley - Camross

The death took place on Friday, February 12 of Kathleen Dooley (née Hogan) of Hillview, Camross.



Unexpectedly, at St. James's Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her son Noel, deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, and dear mother of Thomas, Moyra, P.J., Lourda, Paul, Catherina, Dermot and Josephine. Sadly missed by her adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with current government / HSE guidelines and in the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family Funeral Mass will take place will take place on Monday morning in St. Fergal's Church, Camross, at 11am (max of 10 people in church), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Kathleen's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Camross Community Pastoral Council Facebook Page.