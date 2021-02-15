Community mourns in Laois as boy killed in quad bike accident identified

A family and local communities in Laois are in mourning following the death of a young boy following a tragic accident involving a quad motorbike last week.

The boy aged 9 suffered fatal injuries after an accident on a quad bike on his family's land, in Dooary, Ballyroan, last Wednesday, February 10. It is understood that the bike belonged to a family member and was for adult use.

He has today been named locally as Jokubas Sliosoras.

He was discovered after a search and airlifted by ambulance helicopter from Ballyroan GAA grounds to be taken straight to Temple Street children's hospital in Dublin, on Wednesday, February 10.

Sadly Jokubas lost his fight for life and passed away on Thursday evening.

Many messages of condolences have been offered to the family including from the Lithuanian community in Laois, on their private Facebook page.

The Co-chairperson of the LIthuania community in Laois is Rasa Strasunskiene.

“We have very sad time now in our Lithuania community. Parents are in heavy mourning . We try keep respect and not disturb family at this time. But always stay beside if they will ask for any help. We grieving together,” she told the Leinster Express.

Other messages include one from Pat Whelan is Chairman of Ballyroan Abbey GAA club.

"I offer our condolences to the family of this young boy who has tragically died, our thoughts are with them," he said.

Fr Paddy Byrne is Parish Priest for the area.

"The whole area is numbed and shocked by this tragic accident. Our hearts go out to his loving family, and this tragic loss of life is mourned by the entire Parish," Fr Byrne said.