A beloved retired Laois science teacher has passed away

A much loved retired Laois secondary school teacher has passed away.

Kitty Dowling (née Kyne) of Lord Edward Street, Mountmellick, Laois / Moycullen, Galway died today, Tuesday, February 16.

She had spent decades working as a science teacher in St Mary's College, Mountmellick, with an intelligent passion for her subject.



Mrs Dowling died peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of The Mill Lane, Nursing Home, Naas, Co. Kildare.

She was predeceased by her husband Joe and her daughter Ester. The much loved and adored mother of Mary (Harney), Breda (Gannon), Kate (Tobin), Joe, Paula (Bennett), Ann (Flanagan) and Eugene.

She will be fondly remembered by her sons-in-law, Tony, Paul, Sean, Seamus and Gerry. Her daughters-in-law Joanne and Grainne, nieces, nephews and carers, her sister-in-law Bernie Kyne, her 20 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and her large circle of friends and neighbours.

She will also be fondly remembered by the generations of students she taught.

Removal will be from her home on Friday morning at 10.40am to St Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Sympathisers and friends are welcome to attend in the precincts of the church and cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions social distancing must be adhered to at all times.