Deaths in Laois - February 17, 2021

Kitty Dowling - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, February 16 of Kitty Dowling (née Kyne) of Lord Edward Street, Mountmellick and Moycullen, Galway.



Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of The Mill Lane, Nursing Home, Naas, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by her husband Joe and her daughter Ester. Much loved and adored mother of Mary (Harney), Breda (Gannon), Kate (Tobin), Joe, Paula (Bennett), Ann (Flanagan) and Eugune. Fondly remembered by her sons-in-law, Tony, Paul, Sean, Seamus and Gerry. Her daughters-in-law Joanne and Grainne, nieces, nephews and carers, her sister-in-law Bernie Kyne, her 20 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and her large circle of friends and neighbours.

Removal from her home on Friday morning at 10.40am to St Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick arriving for 11am Requiem Mass.The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Mountmellickparish.ie. Sympathisers and friends are welcome to attend in the precincts of the church and cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions social distancing must be adhered to at all times.

Joan Sugrue - Ballylinan

The death took place on Tuesday, February 16 of Joan Sugrue (née Farrell) of Castleknock, Dublin and formerly Ballylinan.

Peacefully, in St. Francis Hospice, surrounded by her family, after a long illness, bravely borne with courage and dignity. Beloved wife of Ciaran, much loved mum of Dervla and Caragh, adoring Gran to Oscar, Jasper, Portia, Iseult, Fraser, Mark, Fionn, Sebastian and Fletcher. Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Nevan and Donal, her sisters Mary and Ann (IBVM), brothers Peter, John, Christopher, Martin, Stan and Frank, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, her many friends and former colleagues.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may view Joan’s Funeral Mass online on Thursday at 11am by following this link – https://www.castleknockparish.ie/webcam/

Sr. Breda Ryan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, February 15 of Sr. Breda Ryan of Brigidine Sister, Clover Lodge Nursing Home, Athy and formerly of Sue Ryder Centre, Portlaoise. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Clover Lodge. Deeply missed by her loving sisters Meave and Josephine, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, Brigidine Sisters and her many friends.

Due to Covid-19 directive a private family funeral for Sr. Breda will take place on Wednesday in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix with Requiem Mass at 12 noon and will be livestreamed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Interment afterwards in the Brigidine Convent Cemetery. People can attend outside the church or cemetery while observing social distancing.

Br. Cyril Collins - Castletown

The death took place on Monday, February 15 of Br. Cyril (Jerry) Collins of De La Salle Brothers, Miguel House, Castletown and formerly of Doon, Kiskeam, Co. Cork.

Predeceased by his sister Hannah (Herlihy) Dublin. Greatly missed by his sister Nora (O'Keeffe), The Shamrock House, Ballydesmond, Co. Cork, brother Andy, Skerries, Dublin, sister in law Patricia Collins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and by a host of friends and past pupils, staff in Miguel House and especially his confreres in religion.

In line with Government HSE advice and to insure the safety of all a Private funeral will take place (limited to 10 people). Br. Cyril's Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 2pm in the Monastery Chapel, Castletown, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ben McCormack - Killenard

The death took place on Monday, February 15 of Ben McCormack of Killenard, Portarlington.



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Loving husband of the late Kathleen and dear brother of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Mike, Ber and Pat, daughter Angie, daughters-in-law Mary and Ann Marie, son-in-law Mick, grandchildren Nicola, Alison, Shauna, Michelle, Aoife and Zoe, great-grandchild Nova, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Thursday at 11.20am arriving St John's Church, Killenard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Ben's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector



