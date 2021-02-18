Deaths in Laois - February 18, 2020

Eileen Phelan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, February 17 of Eileen Phelan (née Kenny) of Santa Maria, New Road, Portlaoise.



Beloved wife of the late Tony and much loved mother of Gerard, Zelie, Raphael, Bosco and Brigid. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, Rita (Brady) Dymphna (Mulvaney) sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place with Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Peter & Paul's Church with interment afterwards in St Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on the parish website www.portlaoiseparish.ie

Patrick Dooley - Graiguecullen and Maganey

The death took place on Tuesday, February 16 of Patrick Dooley of St. Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen and formerly of Killabban, Maganey.

At St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny aged 91years. Sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, residents and staff of St. Fiacc’s House, neighbours and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 12 noon for family (max 10) in St. Abban’s Church, Killeen with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Keith Walsh - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, February 13 of Keith Walsh of Abbeyleix and formerly of Millbrook Lawns, Tallaght.

Unexpectedly, at home. Beloved son of Patrick and the late Bridget and loving brother of William, Jackie and the late Patrick and Jason. Sadly missed by his loving dad, brother, sister, brother-in-law Alan, sister-in-law Lynne, nieces, nephew, extended family and friends.

In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held.

To view Keith’s Funeral Service on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm please click on the following link,

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Kitty Dowling - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, February 16 of Kitty Dowling (née Kyne) of Lord Edward Street, Mountmellick and Moycullen, Galway.



Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of The Mill Lane, Nursing Home, Naas, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by her husband Joe and her daughter Ester. Much loved and adored mother of Mary (Harney), Breda (Gannon), Kate (Tobin), Joe, Paula (Bennett), Ann (Flanagan) and Eugune. Fondly remembered by her sons-in-law, Tony, Paul, Sean, Seamus and Gerry. Her daughters-in-law Joanne and Grainne, nieces, nephews and carers, her sister-in-law Bernie Kyne, her 20 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and her large circle of friends and neighbours.

Removal from her home on Friday morning at 10.40am to St Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick arriving for 11am Requiem Mass.The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Mountmellickparish.ie. Sympathisers and friends are welcome to attend in the precincts of the church and cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions social distancing must be adhered to at all times.

Joan Sugrue - Ballylinan

The death took place on Tuesday, February 16 of Joan Sugrue (née Farrell) of Castleknock, Dublin and formerly Ballylinan.

Peacefully, in St. Francis Hospice, surrounded by her family, after a long illness, bravely borne with courage and dignity. Beloved wife of Ciaran, much loved mum of Dervla and Caragh, adoring Gran to Oscar, Jasper, Portia, Iseult, Fraser, Mark, Fionn, Sebastian and Fletcher. Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Nevan and Donal, her sisters Mary and Ann (IBVM), brothers Peter, John, Christopher, Martin, Stan and Frank, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, her many friends and former colleagues.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may view Joan’s Funeral Mass online on Thursday at 11am by following this link – https://www.castleknockparish.ie/webcam/

Ben McCormack - Killenard

The death took place on Monday, February 15 of Ben McCormack of Killenard, Portarlington.



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Loving husband of the late Kathleen and dear brother of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Mike, Ber and Pat, daughter Angie, daughters-in-law Mary and Ann Marie, son-in-law Mick, grandchildren Nicola, Alison, Shauna, Michelle, Aoife and Zoe, great-grandchild Nova, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Thursday at 11.20am arriving St John's Church, Killenard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Ben's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector