Deaths in Laois - February 19, 2021

Mary Blake - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, February 18 of Mary Blake of Borris Rd., Portlaoise, and late of Rathvilly. Co. Carlow.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Kevin and infant daughter Mary. Beloved mother of Nora, Paula, Leo and Kevin. Cherished grandmother of Marie-Claire, Eimer-Ellen, Kevin and Senan. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers James, Leo and Joseph, sisters Kathleen and Anne, son in law Jim. Roisin, Michael and Barbara. Brothers in law. Sisters in law. Nieces, nephews, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Saturday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ A private cremation will follow afterwards.

Peg Byrne - Rosenallis

The death took place on Thursday, February 18 of Peg Byrne (née Dunne) of Camira, Rosenallis, and formerly of Ballykean, Geashill, County Offaly.

Peacefully in the loving and wonderful care of the Staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Predeceased by her loving husband Arthur (Attie), brothers Tom, Denis and Dan, sisters Mary Whelan (Tynagh, County Galway), Nancy O''Brien (Tullow, County Carlow), niece Christine O' Brien, nephews Eddie O'Brien and Gerard O'Brien. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Chrissie O'Brien (Tullow, County Carlow), nieces, nephews , grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, her kind neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private Family Funeral will take place. Removal on Saturday morning (travelling via her residence) arriving St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Brigid's Cemetery, Rosenallis. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Peg's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

Sheila Whelan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, February 18 of Sheila Whelan (née Harnan) of Doirefeá, Ballydavis, Portlaoise and formerly of Monasterevin Co Kildare.

Beloved wife of John. Darling mother to Sharon, Seamus, Nicoli and Siobhán. Sister to John Harnan (deceased), Frs Jim and Nick Harnan MSC. Portlaoise and Texas. Sister in law to Alice Harnan. Deeply regretted by sons and daughters in law, Mark, David, Eoin and Emma. Grandchildren Kate, Áine, Leah, Cillian, Anna, Síofra (deceased), Cian, Tadgh, Éanna and Dara. Sadly missed by colleagues and friends at Portlaoise college, Cuisle Fayre and a wide circle of dear friends and cousins around the country.

Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Saturday in St Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be broadcast on the parish webcam www.portlaoiseparish.ie Interment afterwards in the Heath Cemetery.

The cortege will be leaving the house at 1.30pm, those wishing to pay their respects by lininng the route are welcome to do so both going to the church and going to the Heath cemetery via the Heath golf club, observing social distancing at all times.

Eileen Phelan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, February 17 of Eileen Phelan (née Kenny) of Santa Maria, New Road, Portlaoise.



Beloved wife of the late Tony and much loved mother of Gerard, Zelie, Raphael, Bosco and Brigid. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, Rita (Brady) Dymphna (Mulvaney) sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place with Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Peter & Paul's Church with interment afterwards in St Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on the parish website www.portlaoiseparish.ie

Patrick Dooley - Graiguecullen and Maganey

The death took place on Tuesday, February 16 of Patrick Dooley of St. Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen and formerly of Killabban, Maganey.

At St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny aged 91years. Sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, residents and staff of St. Fiacc’s House, neighbours and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 12 noon for family (max 10) in St. Abban’s Church, Killeen with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Keith Walsh - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, February 13 of Keith Walsh of Abbeyleix and formerly of Millbrook Lawns, Tallaght.

Unexpectedly, at home. Beloved son of Patrick and the late Bridget and loving brother of William, Jackie and the late Patrick and Jason. Sadly missed by his loving dad, brother, sister, brother-in-law Alan, sister-in-law Lynne, nieces, nephew, extended family and friends.

In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held.

To view Keith’s Funeral Service on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm please click on the following link,

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Kitty Dowling - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, February 16 of Kitty Dowling (née Kyne) of Lord Edward Street, Mountmellick and Moycullen, Galway.



Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of The Mill Lane, Nursing Home, Naas, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by her husband Joe and her daughter Ester. Much loved and adored mother of Mary (Harney), Breda (Gannon), Kate (Tobin), Joe, Paula (Bennett), Ann (Flanagan) and Eugune. Fondly remembered by her sons-in-law, Tony, Paul, Sean, Seamus and Gerry. Her daughters-in-law Joanne and Grainne, nieces, nephews and carers, her sister-in-law Bernie Kyne, her 20 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and her large circle of friends and neighbours.

Removal from her home on Friday morning at 10.40am to St Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick arriving for 11am Requiem Mass.The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Mountmellickparish.ie. Sympathisers and friends are welcome to attend in the precincts of the church and cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions social distancing must be adhered to at all times.