Dr Tony Holohan's wife Emer loses her battle with cancer

The death has been confirmed of Dr Tony Holohan's wife, Emer.

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer's spouse has passed away on Friday after a battle with cancer.

The death notice on RIP.ie says that Dr Emer Holohan (née Feely), passed away on February 19 peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross following a long illness, in the company of her husband and children.

It says she is deeply regretted by her husband Tony, children Clodagh and Ronan, father Frank and mother Ita, brother Ronan, sisters Orla and Niamh.

"Emer will be forever remembered by the Holohan and Feely families and her wide circle of dear friends," said the notice.

Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for immediate family only.

Emer’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live from St. Pius X Church: www.memoriallane.ie/livestream on Monday at 12.30pm.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message at: https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/ or by using the condolence book at the bottom of this page.

Emer request is for family flowers only please and donations if desired to Terenure College 6th year Gofundme campaign in adid of The Irish Cancer Society and Our Lady’s Hospice: https://gofund.me/2a95cce6.

The Chief Medical Officer took time off work last summer to be with his wife and family as she entered the palliative phase of her illness.