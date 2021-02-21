Deaths in Laois - February 21, 2021

Charlie Dempsey - Maganey

The death took place on Saturday, February 20 of Charlie Dempsey of 38 New Oak Estate, Carlow Town, Carlow and formerly of Killeen, Maganey.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his home. Beloved husband of the late Bernedette (Ber), much loved father of Keith, Brian, Mark and Enda, adored grandfather of Aaron, Lorcan, Nancy, Jack and Ella, and cherished brother of Maura, Liam and the late Carmel.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brother, sister, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousin, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, on Wednesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Charlie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumptions, online streaming service by using the following link http://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

If neighbours wish to show their support to the family, they could stand outside their houses (while adhering to social distancing guidelines) as the funeral cortége leaves his residence on the way to the church at 10.30am approx.

Catherine Walsh - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, February 19 of Catherine Walsh (née McGrath) of The Old Rectory, Johnstown Glebe, Rathdowney.



Peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Pre-deceased by her son Seamus. Sadly missed by her husband Liam, children Kevin, Edward and Lena and their spouses, Berny, Constance and Tony, grandchildren Catherine, Lydia, Alasdair, Evlin, James, Elanor, Harry, Kate, Jane, Constance, John and Eddie, great-grandchild David, brother Fr. James, sisters Phyllis and Sr. Monica relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Rathdowney 11am afterwards in Killasmeestia Cemetery.

In accordance will current Government guidelines the numbers in the church is restricted to 10 people.

The ceremony can be viewed live on Rathdowney Church Website. https://www.rathdowneyparish.ie/webcam

Patrick Kirwan - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, February 19 of Patrick (Pat) Kirwan of Dublin and formerly of Station Road, Portarlington.

Late of Administration Division, Crumlin Children's Hospital. Suddenly at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin. Son of the late Jack and Maureen Kirwan Station Road and dear brother of the late Eugene and Gerry. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ursula (Weymes), his brothers Peter, Michael and John, his sisters Lucy, Roisin, Margaret and Josephine, aunt Carmel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.