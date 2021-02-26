Deaths in Laois - February 26, 2021

Teresa Cleere - Clough

The death took place on Wednesday, February 24 of Teresa Cleere (née Lalor) of Garryduff Clough.



Peacefully in the tender care of the nurses and staff of Fennor Hill Care Facility. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, her sister Kathleen and brother Paddy. Sadly mourned by her daughter Noreen and her son Pat, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Olivia, grandchildren Lee, Eanna, Jason, Kevin and Niamh, her brothers Tommy and Donal, sisters Bridget, Anne, Alice, Mary, sister-in-law Peg, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

As per the COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. Due to the increased risk of infection and in line with current guidelines and in the interest of public safety, you are asked not to attend the funeral and not to congregate in the churchyard or the cemetery. Pat and Noreen thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Sheila Fitzpatrick - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, February 24 of Sheila Fitzpatrick (née Ryan) of Newtownperry, Rathdowney.



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Portlaoise Regional hospital. Predeceased by her husband Christy and her brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Brian, Sharon and Linda, daughter-in-law Catherine, sons-in-law Ronnie and Kieran, grandchildren Grace, Ethan, Ella, Lauren, Christine, Rosie, Siúbhan, Caoilfhionn, Lúc and Cuan, her sisters Maureen O' Connor, Barbara Fitzpatrick, Eileen O' Connor, brother Joe Ryan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

As per the COVID-19 directive a private funeral has been arranged. Due to the increased risk of infection and in line with current guidelines and in the interest of public safety you are asked not to attend the funeral and not to congregate in the churchyard or the cemetery.

The funeral Mass will be livestreamed from the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Friday at 2pm. The funeral cortege will proceed to the Church via Newtownperry, Harp Road, Glosha Road and Pound Street. Brian, Sharon and Linda thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Peter Lalor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, February 23 of Peter Lalor of 32 The Green, Kilminchy, Portlaoise.



Pre deceased by his parents Phylis and Dave. Beloved husband of Jean and much loved brother of Ger, Dathí, sisters Marie and Olive, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass at 12 noon Friday in St Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise with interment afterwards in St Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.portlaoiseparish.ie



