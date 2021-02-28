Deaths in Laois - February 28, 2021

Sr. Louise Phelan - Ballacolla

The death took place on Saturday, February 27 of Sr. Louise Phelan of Convent of Mercy, Callan, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Ballygeehan Castle, Ballacolla.

Peacefully on Saturday in the gentle care of the Manager and Staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny.

Predeceased by her parents, John and Una Phelan, her sister Ann (McHugh), her nieces, Lorraine and Elaine Phelan. Deeply regretted by her dearly loved brothers John and Bill, sisters-in-law Liz and Ann, brother-in-law Pat McHugh, her adored nieces and nephews John, Tim and Roseann, Una and Louise, Elaine, grandnieces and grandnephews, her extended family and friends, the Sisters of Mercy in Callan and the Southern Province and her great friend Fr. Tom Murphy.

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Sr. Louise’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 mourners only) on Monday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Callan. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish). Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

Loretta Dunne - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, February 26 of Loretta Dunne (née Sweeney) of Main St., Clonaslee.



Peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Peter and son James, her parents James and Maura, and her brother Donal. Loretta will be deeply regretted by her loving children Audrey, Peter, Conor and Cormac, her loving partner Marty, brother Frank Sweeney, grandchildren, James, Amelia, Ella, Laura and Aoife, son-in-law Philip, daughters-in-law Becky, Lynda and Kate, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and great friends.

In accordance with Covid-19 government guidelines and restrictions regarding public gatherings, Loretta's Funeral Mass will take place in private attended by her family members only, on Sunday in St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Loretta’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv under Clonaslee Parish.

Gerard O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, February 26 of Gerard O'Brien of Kilminchy, Portlaoise and Roscrea.



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his infant son James. Dearly loved husband to Mary. Cherished father to Mark and his partner Céire. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Elaine, brothers Pat, Matthew, and Frances, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, former colleagues in Cólaisté Phobal Roscrea, relatives and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Monday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Private cremation will follow afterwards. The family appreciate your co-operation and understanding at this time.



