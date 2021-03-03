Deaths in Laois - March 3, 2021

Katie Dowling - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Sunday, February 28 of Katie Dowling (née Delaney, Barney, Errill) of Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea and formerly Sentry Hill, Borris-in Ossory and Bordwell, Ballacolla.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Villa Marie Nursing Home, in her 103rd year. Predeceased by her husband Maurice. Sadly mourned by her family Mary, Andy and John-Joe, grandchildren Paul, James, Frankie, Aoife, Jacques, Dean, Chloe and Ava, son-in-law Frank, daughter-in-law Tina, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

As per the COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. Due to the increased risk of infection and in the interest of public safety you are asked not to congregate in the churchyard or in the cemetery. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on borrisinossoryparishonline, Facebook page or on Borris-in-Ossory community blog.

Kathleen Cashin - Durrow

The death took place on Monday, March 1 of Kathleen (Kitty) Cashin (née Doherty) of Kilmacow, Kilkenny and Durrow.



In her 98th year, she passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Connie and mother of the late John. Sadly missed by her sons Naois and Martin, daughters Jane, Mary and Anne, daughter-in-law Margaret, son-in-law Eamonn, grandchildren Brian, Karen, Rachel, Conor and Alan, sisters-in-law Breda and Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives, great neighbours and many friends.

In line with current restrictions and in the interest of health and safety, Kitty’s remains will arrive on Wednesday at St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow for private Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in Durrow cemetery. Kitty's funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://youtu.be/CNd-hTDHzd0