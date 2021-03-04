Deaths in Laois - March 4, 2021

William Dignam - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, March 3 of William (Billy) Dignam of Deerpark, Portarlington.



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home Kildare. Loving brother of the late Kathleen (Bagnall) and Fred. Sadly missed by his loving grandniece Gillian, niece Joyce, the family circle, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday at 1.50pm travelling via the Portlaoise Road, his residence and Corrig arriving Lea Church Rathmiles Portarlington for Service at 2:30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church and in the Churchyard with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Liam Bennett - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, March 2 of Liam Bennett of Kilbride, Portarlington.



Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Previously in the loving care of the staff of Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin. Loving husband of the late Lucy. Deeply regretted by his loving relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday at 9.20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St John's Cemetery Killenard travelling via his residence. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.