Deaths in Laois - March 5, 2021

Michael Brennan - Wolfhill

The took place on Thursday, March 4 of Michael Brennan of 56 Saint Patrick`s Park, Tullow, Carlow and Wolfhill.



Beloved partner of Kay Smithers, much loved father of Michelle, Fintan, Rachel, Tara and Barry. Deeply regretted by his sister May, brother Eamon, Kay's children Lisa, Paul and Darren, his adored grandchildren, Kay's grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Michael's Funeral Mass (confined to family) will take place on Saturday at 10am in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Tom Finn - Errill

The death took place on Wednesday, March 3 of Tom Finn of Blackrock, Dublin and formerly Errill and An Garda Síochana.

Peacefully, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, following a short illness, fought with great dignity and courage. Beloved husband of Maura, most cherished father of John, Jimmy, Denise and Patricia, adored Popa Tom of Ella and Matthew, dearly loved by his son-in-law Philip, Jimmy’s partner Vera, dear family friend Gillian, sister-in-law Ann, nephews Michael, Matty and John, nieces Mary and Eileen, special godson Peadar and his brother-in-law Robert together with his family. Predeceased by his loving brother Larry. He will be sadly missed by his family, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

The family wish to offer a special word of thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital and his fond friend and GP Dr. Clem McCrory for the exceptional care given to Tom.

Due to current restrictions, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 10am. This may be viewed online on churchservices.tv/foxrock. Donations, in lieu of flowers may be made to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.

William Dignam - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, March 3 of William (Billy) Dignam of Deerpark, Portarlington.



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home Kildare. Loving brother of the late Kathleen (Bagnall) and Fred. Sadly missed by his loving grandniece Gillian, niece Joyce, the family circle, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday at 1.50pm travelling via the Portlaoise Road, his residence and Corrig arriving Lea Church Rathmiles Portarlington for Service at 2:30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church and in the Churchyard with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.