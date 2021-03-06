Deaths in Laois - March 6, 2021

Joseph Cantwell - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, March 6 of Joseph Cantwell of Kyle, Durrow.



Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise in his 99th year. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Violet, sister Florrie, sons Winston and Andrew and their partners Marina and Olive, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with HSE guidelines, Joe's funeral will take place in St. Fintan's Church, Durrow at 3pm on Monday.

Due to increased risk of infection, you are asked not to congregate in the churchyard in the interest of public safety and in compliance with current guidelines of 10 people only in church and churchyard.

Alice Victoria McEvoy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, March 5 of Alice Victoria McEvoy (née Hughes) of Davin Park, Mountmellick.



Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of The Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Predeceased by her loving husband Joe. Deeply regretted by her daughter Teresa and partner Fergus, son Liam and partner Karen, son in law Jimmy, grandchildren Shane, Roisin and Emer and great-granddaughter Ruby, her sisters Kathleen and Esther, her brothers Eamon, Noel and Joe, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, neighbours relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Hilda Cantwell - Crettyard

The death took place on Tuesday, March 2 of Hilda Cantwell (née Neale) of Great Barr, Birmingham, England, and formerly of Crettyard.

Peacefully holding hands with her daughter. Much loved mother of Olive and Wesley. Predeceased by her husband Albert, brothers Leeson, William and James, sisters Lottie Melbourne and Ida Stanley.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, son, sister Emily Stanley, grandchildren Paul, Andrew, Vanessa and husband Adam, great grandson Samuel, son-in-law Stephen, daughter-in-law Linda, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and relatives.

To be cremated in Birmingham and ashes to be interred in Ballyfin at a future date.







