Deaths in Laois - March 8, 2021

Marie Rogers - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, March 6 of Marie Rogers (née Lynch) of Whitebeam Lodge, Gortnalee, Rathdowney.

Peacefully following a short illness in the tender care of the nurses and staff of Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her loving husband Brendan and her children Samantha, Murray and Alex, sisters-in-law, Ina, Hillary and Pauline, Brothers-in-law Michael and Dermot, nephews, nieces and her many wonderful friends.

As per the COVID-19 directive, a private funeral has been arranged. Due to the increased risk of infection and in compliance with current guidelines you are asked not to congregate in the Churchyard or the Cemetery.

The funeral Mass will be livestreamed (http://parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney/) from The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, on Tuesday at 2pm, followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Joseph Cantwell - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, March 6 of Joseph Cantwell of Kyle, Durrow.



Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise in his 99th year. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Violet, sister Florrie, sons Winston and Andrew and their partners Marina and Olive, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with HSE guidelines, Joe's funeral will take place in St. Fintan's Church, Durrow at 3pm on Monday.

Due to increased risk of infection, you are asked not to congregate in the churchyard in the interest of public safety and in compliance with current guidelines of 10 people only in church and churchyard.

Alice Victoria McEvoy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, March 5 of Alice Victoria McEvoy (née Hughes) of Davin Park, Mountmellick.



Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of The Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Predeceased by her loving husband Joe. Deeply regretted by her daughter Teresa and partner Fergus, son Liam and partner Karen, son in law Jimmy, grandchildren Shane, Roisin and Emer and great-granddaughter Ruby, her sisters Kathleen and Esther, her brothers Eamon, Noel and Joe, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, neighbours relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

