Deaths in Laois - March 10, 2021

Martin Keeshan - Clough

The death took place on Tuesday, March 9 of Martin Keeshan of Boherard, Clough.



Peacefully, in the care of staff at Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit, Abbeyleix. Deeply regretted by his loving nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 10 persons) on Thursday morning in St. Canice's Church, Clough, at 11am, followed by burial in Aghaboe Cemetery.

Michael Mooney - Durrow

The death took place on Tuesday, March 9 of Michael Mooney of Clone, Freshford, Kilkenny and Durrow.



Peacefully, in the care of the staff in Saint Gabriel’s Unit, Saint Canice’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his daughter Lisa, granddaughter Amy and brother Dan. Sadly missed by his wife Karen, daughter Adele, son-in-law Gareth, grandsons John and Matthew, sisters Kay (UK) and Ber, plus many friends and relatives in Ireland, United Kingdom and Australia.

In accordance with HSE guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11am in Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. You can express condolences on the condolence page below.

Maura O'Callaghan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, March 8 of Maura O'Callaghan (née Treacy) of Newpark, Portlaoise and late of Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Maura, beloved wife of Barry and dearly loved mother to Treacy, Brendan and Paula (Brisbane). Cherished grandmother to Séan, Niamh, Roisin, Brian, Stan, Oran, Tadhg, Darcy, Ruari and Hartley. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers Fr Brian and Kevin, sister Sheila, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, former colleagues in the Heath Golf Club, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Wednesday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Friends of the family are welcome to pay their respects outdoors on the way to the cemetery.

Martin Ryan - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, March 8 of Martin Ryan of Dublin and formerly of New Line Road, Mountrath.

In the loving care of staff at Lisheen Nursing Home, Rathcoole, deeply regretted by his brother Noel, sisters Mary and Kathleen, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 10 persons) on Wednesday morning in St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, at 10am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath. Martin's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish Website :- www.mountrathparish.ie - link to Webcam on Home Page

Betty Preston - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, February 16 of Betty Preston (née Butler) of St John's Square, Portlaoise, Watford, England and late of Pilltown.

Beloved wife of the late Joe Preston, formerly of St John's Square, Portlaoise. She will be deeply missed by all her loving nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Saturday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in St Peter and Paul's Cemetery.