Deaths in Laois - March 11, 2021

John White - Errill

The death took place on Tuesday, March 9 of John (Jackie) White of Ballagh, Errill.



At Limerick Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, his son Sean and his daughters Catherine and Mairead, daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law John and Mark, grandchildren Laura, Jack, Ciarán, Eoghan, Claire and Hugh, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. Due to the increased risk of infection and in compliance with current guidelines you are asked not to attend the funeral and not to congregate in the churchyard or the cemetery.

Martin Keeshan - Clough

The death took place on Tuesday, March 9 of Martin Keeshan of Boherard, Clough.



Peacefully, in the care of staff at Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit, Abbeyleix. Deeply regretted by his loving nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 10 persons) on Thursday morning in St. Canice's Church, Clough, at 11am, followed by burial in Aghaboe Cemetery.

Michael Mooney - Durrow

The death took place on Tuesday, March 9 of Michael Mooney of Clone, Freshford, Kilkenny and Durrow.



Peacefully, in the care of the staff in Saint Gabriel’s Unit, Saint Canice’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his daughter Lisa, granddaughter Amy and brother Dan. Sadly missed by his wife Karen, daughter Adele, son-in-law Gareth, grandsons John and Matthew, sisters Kay (UK) and Ber, plus many friends and relatives in Ireland, United Kingdom and Australia.

In accordance with HSE guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11am in Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. You can express condolences on the condolence page below.

Betty Preston - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, February 16 of Betty Preston (née Butler) of St John's Square, Portlaoise, Watford, England and late of Pilltown.

Beloved wife of the late Joe Preston, formerly of St John's Square, Portlaoise. She will be deeply missed by all her loving nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Saturday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in St Peter and Paul's Cemetery.