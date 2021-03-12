Deaths in Laois - March 12, 2021

Jeremy Fraser Davies - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, March 11 of Jeremy Fraser Davies of The Rock, Mountmellick.



Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eilish and his sons Ned and Jack, his brother Alastair, sister-in-law Jane, niece Eleanor and nephew George, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Betty Preston - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, February 16 of Betty Preston (née Butler) of St John's Square, Portlaoise, Watford, England and late of Pilltown.

Beloved wife of the late Joe Preston, formerly of St John's Square, Portlaoise. She will be deeply missed by all her loving nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Saturday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in St Peter and Paul's Cemetery.