Deaths in Laois - March 15, 2021

Ned Fitzpatrick - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, March 13 of Ned Fitzpatrick of Coolagh, Clonaslee.



Peacefully at his residence. Ned will be deeply regretted by his loving brother Paddy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains will arrive to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee on Sunday evening at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

In accordance with Covid-19 government guidelines and restrictions regarding public gatherings both Sunday and Monday are limited to 10 people in the church. Ned’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv under Clonaslee Parish.

Brendan Finlay - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, March 13 of Brendan Finlay of Devon Arms, Tenerife and formerly Patrick St., Portarlington; Rathfarnham, and Drumree, Co. Meath.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Annette, sisters Emer and Mary, mother-in-law Betty, aunt Theresa, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Jack and Eileen.

Funeral Mass in Tenerife on Wednesday. A memorial will be held in Ireland at a later stage.

Nora Carroll - Abbeyleix and Camross

The death took place on Friday, March 12 of Nora Carroll (née Dooley) of Finnard,Tunduff, Abbeyleix and formerly of Ballina , Camross.

Predeceased by her husband James. Loved, adored and sadly missed by her sons, Joe, Oliver, Dan,John and Michael, daughters Carmel, Noreen and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, son in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, friends and carers.

Funeral Arrangements later.