Deaths in Laois - March 17, 2021

Noel Shinners - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, March 16 Noel Shinners of Twomey Terrace, Mountmellick and formerly of Limerick.

Athe Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, after a long illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by his brother Gerard, sister-in-law Meave, niece Elizabeth, nephews Eamonn, Vanya, and Graham, neighbours and friends.

A private cremation will take place.

Joe Whelan - Monasterevin and Timahoe

The death took place on Monday, March 15 of Joe Whelan of Main Street, Monasterevin and formerly of Garryglass, Timahoe.

Predeceased by his mother Catherine, father Neddi, step sister Leisha, step brothers Paddy, Mick, Johnny, Jimmy and Andy. Beloved husband of Nuala. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Mary, step sister Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family, relavtives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm in St Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin. Interment afterwards in Raheen Cemetery, Geashill, Co. Offaly. Mass can be viewed on www.monasterevinparish.ie.

Brendan Finlay - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, March 13 of Brendan Finlay of Devon Arms, Tenerife and formerly Patrick St., Portarlington; Rathfarnham, and Drumree, Co. Meath.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Annette, sisters Emer and Mary, mother-in-law Betty, aunt Theresa, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Jack and Eileen.

Funeral Mass in Tenerife on Wednesday. A memorial will be held in Ireland at a later stage.

Nora Carroll - Abbeyleix and Camross

The death took place on Friday, March 12 of Nora Carroll (née Dooley) of Finnard,Tunduff, Abbeyleix and formerly of Ballina , Camross.

Predeceased by her husband James. Loved, adored and sadly missed by her sons, Joe, Oliver, Dan,John and Michael, daughters Carmel, Noreen and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, son in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, friends and carers.

Funeral arriving to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Wednesday via upper Main Street for 12.30 pm. Requiem Mass (Family Only) and will be live streamed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current restrictions sympathisers may line the route and attend the Churchyard while observing social distancing.