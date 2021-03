Noel Shinners - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, March 16 Noel Shinners of Twomey Terrace, Mountmellick and formerly of Limerick.

Athe Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, after a long illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by his brother Gerard, sister-in-law Meave, niece Elizabeth, nephews Eamonn, Vanya, and Graham, neighbours and friends.

A private cremation will take place.