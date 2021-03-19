Deaths in Laois - March 19, 2021

Hannah Finane - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, March 18 of Hannah Finane (née Phelan) of Mooreville, Rathdowney.



Peacefully in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Portlaoise Regional Hospital. In her 101st year. Predeceased by her husband Michael and her daughter Noreen. Deeply regretted by her loving family George, Kieran, Mary, Rita, Michael, Billy and Seamus. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. You are asked not to congregate in the churchyard or in the cemetery in line with current guidelines and in the interest of public safety. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Saturday at 11am (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery.

Maureen Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, March 18 of Maureen Dunne (née Hayes) of Ballyfin Rd., Portlaoise.



Dunne. (nee Hayes) "St Judes", Ballyfin Rd., Portlaoise. 18th March 2021 Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Maureen beloved wife of the late Dan. Dearly loved mother to Donal, Betty, Marie, and Patricia. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Gus, sister Pauline, cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Saturday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Friends of the family are welcome to pay their respects outdoors on the way to the cemetery.

Nicholas Mullally - Attanagh

The death took place on Thursday, March 18 of Nicholas (Nicky) Mullally of Russellstown, Attanagh.



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Stella, adored father of Marian, Yvonne and Niall. Predeceased by his brother John, sisters Kathleen, Mary, Margaret and Nuala and his son-in-law James. He will be deeply missed by his wife and children, brother Paddy, sister Stella, grandsons James, Cillian, Cathal and Ruairí, son-in-law Terry, daughter-in-law Máirín, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with H.S.E. guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Due to the increased risk of infection, you are asked not to congregate in the churchyard or its surrounds in the interest of public safety and in compliance with the current guidelines of 10 people only in the church or cemetery. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Rose Kealey - Portlaoise and Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, March 16 of Rose Kealey (née O'Keeffe) of Capoley, Portlaoise and late of Portlaoise Rd., Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at home. Predeceased by her brothers Paddy and Michael and sisters Mai and Marie. Beloved wife of Liam. Adored mother to Gert, Deirdre, Emily and Lynda. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers John and Eddie, sisters Teresa and Carmel, sons-in-law Don, Dan, Seamus, and Colin, her precious grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Saturday at 2 pm. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment will follow in St Patricks Cemetery, Abbeyleix and will travel to Abbeyleix via her residence. Friends of the family are welcome to pay their respects outdoors on the way to the cemetery.