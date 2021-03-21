Deaths in Laois - March 21, 2021

Lelia Carroll - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, March 21 of Lelia Carroll (née Cogan) of Station Road, Portarlington and formerly of Carrigaline County Cork.

After a short illness bravely borne in the loving care of her family at her residence. Predeceased by her beloved sister and brother Dor and Eddie. Very sadly missed by her loving husband Noel heartbroken daughters Lorraine and Mary, sons-in-law Mick and Pat, adored grandchildren Darren, Leanne, Dylan, Barry, Jessica and Scott, sisters Angela, Rose and Patsy, sister-in-law Breda, brothers-in-law Maurice and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Tuesday at 1.15pm (travelling via Station Road and Garryvacum) arriving to St John's Church, Killenard, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Mahon - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, March 21 of Paddy Mahon of Timogue, Stradbally.

Peacefully in the loving care of Deirdre and her staff at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Predeceased by his loving wife Teresa. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Cindy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Presentation Chapel, Stradbally from 6pm on Sunday. Recital of the Rosary on Monday at 8pm. Funeral Mass for Paddy will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday in the Sacred Heart Church Stradbally (max 10 people). Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/live-stream

Due to Government Restrictions and H.S.E Guidelines, Paddy's funeral will be for family only. For those who wish to show their support along the route from the church to the cemetery, you are asked to do so in a Socially Distanced and Safe Manner.

Raphael Patrick Scott - Ballyfin

The death took place on Saturday, March 20 of Raphael Patrick Scott of Brindle Lodge, Esker, Ballyfin.



Surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the Beaumont Hospital emergency staff.

Raef, adoring husband of Bernie, beloved dad of Joanne and Claire. Deeply missed by his son-in-law Michael. Held in the hearts of his brothers and sisters Michael, Tommy, David, Maura, Kathryn and Brigid. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Brideen and brother Richard. Lovingly remembered by aunts, uncle, cousins, nephews, nieces, sisters and brothers in-law and extended family. Sadly missed by his neighbours, students and friends.

Due to the current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place in the coming days for immediate family only.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Michael McEvoy - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, March 20 of Michael (Mick) McEvoy of Rapla, Rathdowney.



Peacefully, at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Rita and his infant brother Sean. Sadly mourned by his brother Billy and sister Marian, sister-in-law Claire and brother-in-law P.J., nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

As per the COVID-19 Directive, a private funeral has been arranged. In line with current guidelines and in the interest of public safety you are asked not to congregate in the churchyard or in the cemetery.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill, followed by interment in Aughmacart Cemetery. The funeral cortège will leave O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Monday at 10.30am and proceed via Kilcoran, Shragh and Rapla, which will provide an opportunity for you to pay your respects along that route.

Maeve Wallis - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, March 19 of Maeve Wallis (née Gibbons) of Coolkerry, Rathdowney, and formerly Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow.

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital following a brief illness. Predeceased by her husband William (Bill) and her infant child Brian, her brothers Jim, Michael, David, sisters Rita and Dolores. Sadly missed by her sons Kevin, Derry and Niall, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Aisling, Eilis, Gearoid, her brother Noel and her sisters Geraldine, Helen, Rose and Claire, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

As per COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. You are asked not to congregate in the churchyard or the cemetery in line with the current guidelines and in the interest of public safety. The funeral Mass will be live streamed from the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) on Tuesday at 2pm followed by interment in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.