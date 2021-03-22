Deaths in Laois - March 22, 2021

Bridie Hurley - Graiguecullen

The death took place on Sunday, March 21 of Bridie Hurley (née Fennelly) of 19 Rossmore, Graiguecullen and formerly of Slatt, Wolfhill.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved mother of Jacqueline, William, James, Patrick, Bridget, John Paul and the late Thomas. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Kim, James Partner Nicola, Patrick’s partner Philomena, sisters Nellie and Nancy, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friend

Funeral arrangements to follow later.

Lelia Carroll - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, March 21 of Lelia Carroll (née Cogan) of Station Road, Portarlington and formerly of Carrigaline County Cork.

After a short illness bravely borne in the loving care of her family at her residence. Predeceased by her beloved sister and brother Dor and Eddie. Very sadly missed by her loving husband Noel heartbroken daughters Lorraine and Mary, sons-in-law Mick and Pat, adored grandchildren Darren, Leanne, Dylan, Barry, Jessica and Scott, sisters Angela, Rose and Patsy, sister-in-law Breda, brothers-in-law Maurice and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Tuesday at 1.15pm (travelling via Station Road and Garryvacum) arriving to St John's Church, Killenard, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Raphael Patrick Scott - Ballyfin

The death took place on Saturday, March 20 of Raphael Patrick Scott of Brindle Lodge, Esker, Ballyfin.



Surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the Beaumont Hospital emergency staff.

Raef, adoring husband of Bernie, beloved dad of Joanne and Claire. Deeply missed by his son-in-law Michael. Held in the hearts of his brothers and sisters Michael, Tommy, David, Maura, Kathryn and Brigid. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Brideen and brother Richard. Lovingly remembered by aunts, uncle, cousins, nephews, nieces, sisters and brothers in-law and extended family. Sadly missed by his neighbours, students and friends.

Removal from his residence on Wednesday at 12.20p.(travelling via the Rosenallis Road into Mountmellick) arriving Mount Jerome Crematorium for a Private Family Service at 2.30pm. People are welcome to stand along the route with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Maeve Wallis - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, March 19 of Maeve Wallis (née Gibbons) of Coolkerry, Rathdowney, and formerly Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow.

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital following a brief illness. Predeceased by her husband William (Bill) and her infant child Brian, her brothers Jim, Michael, David, sisters Rita and Dolores. Sadly missed by her sons Kevin, Derry and Niall, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Aisling, Eilis, Gearoid, her brother Noel and her sisters Geraldine, Helen, Rose and Claire, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

As per COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. You are asked not to congregate in the churchyard or the cemetery in line with the current guidelines and in the interest of public safety. The funeral Mass will be live streamed from the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) on Tuesday at 2pm followed by interment in Rathdowney Local Cem