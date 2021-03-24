Deaths in Laois - March 24, 2021

Winifred Whelan - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, March 23 of Winifred Whelan of Cottage 1, The Green, Stradbally.



Beloved sister of Mary Barrett (Guildford, UK). Deeply regretted by staff and friends of The Cottages, Stradbally and extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally. Interment afterwards in Oakvale cemetery, Stradbally.

Those wishing to leave condolences may do so on the link below or send on in the traditional manner.



Michael Dooley - Ballinakill

The death took place on Monday, March 22 of Michael Dooley of Our Lady's Place, Naas, Kildare and formerly of Ballinakill.

Beloved husband of the late Lily. Sadly missed by his loving sister-in-law Teresa and her husband Seamus, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Michael will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Bridie Hurley - Graiguecullen

The death took place on Sunday, March 21 of Bridie Hurley (née Fennelly) of 19 Rossmore, Graiguecullen and formerly of Slatt, Wolfhill.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved mother of Jacqueline, William, James, Patrick, Bridget, John Paul and the late Thomas. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Kim, James Partner Nicola, Patrick’s partner Philomena, sisters Nellie and Nancy, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friend

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Thursday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Bridie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Raphael Patrick Scott - Ballyfin

The death took place on Saturday, March 20 of Raphael Patrick Scott of Brindle Lodge, Esker, Ballyfin.



Surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the Beaumont Hospital emergency staff.

Raef, adoring husband of Bernie, beloved dad of Joanne and Claire. Deeply missed by his son-in-law Michael. Held in the hearts of his brothers and sisters Michael, Tommy, David, Maura, Kathryn and Brigid. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Brideen and brother Richard. Lovingly remembered by aunts, uncle, cousins, nephews, nieces, sisters and brothers in-law and extended family. Sadly missed by his neighbours, students and friends.

Removal from his residence on Wednesday at 12.20pm (travelling via the Rosenallis Road into Mountmellick) arriving Mount Jerome Crematorium for a Private Family Service at 2.30pm. People are welcome to stand along the route with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.