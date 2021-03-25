Death Notices for Laois - March 25, 2021

Teresa Fitzpatrick - Spink

The death took place on Tuesday, March 23 of Teresa Fitzpatrick (née Leonard) of Knockbawn, Spink, Abbeyleix and Cloghan, Offaly.



Peacefully in the care of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Predeceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her sons John and James, daughter Carmel, brother Tommy, sister in law Noreen, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

House Private. Due to Government restrictions regarding Covid 19, a Private Funeral Mass will take place at 2pm on Thursday at St. Lazarian's Church, Knock, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery (10 people max at church and graveyard).

Denis Goodwill - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, March 23 of Denis Goodwill of Triogue Manor, New Rd., Portlaoise, and late of Bradford, Yorkshire.

Peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by Francis and the Carroll family. And Denis extended family and friends in Bradford, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Interment will take place at 12 noon on Thursday in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place.

Winifred Whelan - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, March 23 of Winifred Whelan of Cottage 1, The Green, Stradbally.



Beloved sister of Mary Barrett (Guildford, UK). Deeply regretted by staff and friends of The Cottages, Stradbally and extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally. Interment afterwards in Oakvale cemetery, Stradbally.

Michael Dooley - Ballinakill

The death took place on Monday, March 22 of Michael Dooley of Our Lady's Place, Naas, Kildare and formerly of Ballinakill.

Beloved husband of the late Lily. Sadly missed by his loving sister-in-law Teresa and her husband Seamus, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Michael will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Bridie Hurley - Graiguecullen

The death took place on Sunday, March 21 of Bridie Hurley (née Fennelly) of 19 Rossmore, Graiguecullen and formerly of Slatt, Wolfhill.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved mother of Jacqueline, William, James, Patrick, Bridget, John Paul and the late Thomas. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Kim, James Partner Nicola, Patrick’s partner Philomena, sisters Nellie and Nancy, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friend

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Thursday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Bridie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/