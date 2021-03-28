Deaths Notices for Laois - Sunday, March 28, 2021

Esther Theresa Hyland - The Heath

The death took place on Saturday, March 27 of Esther Theresa Hyland of Shaen, The Heath, Portlaoise.



Former employee of Tynan Knitwear, Monasterevin. Died after a short illness in the loving care of the staff at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Predeceased by her parents Richard and Elizabeth Hyland, her sisters Kathleen Heffernen and Lily O' Connor, niece Michelle Leahy and nephew Paul Saxton. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Martin and Jack Hyland, sisters Josie Leahy (Kinnitty), Mary Saxton (U.S.A), brothers in law Pat and Mick and sister in law Marie. Also her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and all her family and friends. House is strictly private in keeping with covid guidelines.



Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Esther, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at The Heath Church at 12 noon on Monday. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral cortège will travel from Esther's home, Shaen, along the Heath Road, to the Heath Church. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance.

Jean Murphy - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, March 27 of Jean Murphy (née Hackett) of The Old Stile, Ballybrittas.



Beloved wife of Liam and much loved mother of Joseph and Keith. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Pat, sisters Mary, Susan and Dina, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in SS Peter & Paul's Church Monasterevin. Removal afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Mass can be viewed on www.monasterevinparish.ie.

Joe Fitzpatrick - Ballinakill

The death took place on Thursday, March 25 of Joe Fitzpatrick of The Mill, Castlemarket, Ballinakill.



Peacefully at Beaumount Hospital Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernie, son James, daughters Orlaith and Evelyn and her partner Enda, brother Seamus, sister Patricia, uncle and aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government restrictions regarding Covid 19 a Private Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 2pm in St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill which can be viewed in the link below.

www.ballinakillknockparish.com

Martin Cermak - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, March 22 of Martin Cermak of Hawthorn Way, Esker Hills, Portlaoise.



He is deeply regretted by his loving family. Father Petr Cermak, Mother Sarka Cermakova, sister Kamila Cermakova, brother Petr Cermak, sister in law Lucie Rusznyakova, nephews Lukas and Samuel and his favourite niece Isabell.

Removal from his residence, 88 Hawthorn Way, Esker Hills, at 9.45am on Monday morning to Keegans Funeral Home. Everyone that knew him is more than welcome to come and join Martin's family for the last time to walk him to better place. Cremation will follow later.