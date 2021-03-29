Death Notices for Laois - Monday, March 29, 2021

Teresa Looby - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, March 29 of Teresa Looby (née O'Dwyer) of Marian Ave, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Tom and much loved mother of Caroline, Declan, Regina and Enda. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Regina's partner Michael, daughter in law Aishling, niece Margaret, extended family relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm in SS Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the parish website www.portlaoiseparish.ie

Moira Walshe - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, March 28 of Moira Walshe (née Delaney) of Laurel Court, Portlaoise and formerly Grangemore, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully, at home, in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her infant son John. Sadly mourned by her husband Tom and her son Shane, daughters Caroline and Aoife, daughter-in-law Niamh, son-in-law Donal, grandchildren Quiva, Sarah, Cillian, Ella-Rose, Daniel, Sophie, Cathal, Danielle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 directive, a private funeral has been arranged. You are asked to please adhere to current restrictions. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed from SS.Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Knockaroo, Borris-in-Ossory.

John Devoy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, March 28 of John Devoy of Borris Great, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. John, beloved husband of the late Kay. Dearly loved father to Gareth and Ronan. Cherished grandfather to Fionn. Daughters in law Lorraine and Sharon. Brothers Dan and Michael. Sisters Catherine and Mary. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Wednesday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Jean Murphy - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, March 27 of Jean Murphy (née Hackett) of The Old Stile, Ballybrittas.



Beloved wife of Liam and much loved mother of Joseph and Keith. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Pat, sisters Mary, Susan and Dina, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in SS Peter & Paul's Church Monasterevin. Removal afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Mass can be viewed on www.monasterevinparish.ie.