Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, April 1, 2021

Mary Jane Goode - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, March 31 of Mary Jane (Maureen) Goode (née Dunne) of 30 Patrick Street, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Betty Wallace - Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, March 31 of Betty Wallace (née Kelly) of Patrick Street, Mountrath, and formerly Doolagh, Portarlington.

Peacefully, at her residence, Sue Ryder House, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, surrounded by her three daughters, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Susan, Lorraine and Jean, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, son-in-law, extended family and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Funeral service in St Fintan's Church, Mountrath, on Good Friday at 10am. Interment afterwards in St John's Cemetery, Killenard, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Betty's Funeral Service can be viewed on the Parish Website: http://www.mountrathparish.ie/

Monica Phelan - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Wednesday, March 31 of Monica Phelan (née Hogan) of Landgrove, Ballinla, Ballaghmore.

Peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband Timmy, son Tadgh and Partner Ciara, daughters Cathy and Partner Steve, Jennifer (Dunne), grandchild Clodagh, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Niall, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

John Murray - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, March 31 of John Murray of Daly Terrace, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at his daughter's residence in his 95th year. Predeceased by his wife Lil. Sadly missed by his daughter Catherine, grandson Simon and his partner Amy and granddaughter Laura, son-in-law Stephen, great-grandson Tiernan, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive and in the interest of public safety you are asked not to congregate in the churchyard or the cemetery. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed from the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Friday at 11am (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery. The Funeral cortége will proceed to the Church on Friday morning at 10.30 via Harristown, Ballybuggy and Daly Terrace, you are welcome to pay your respects en route.

Kathleen Butler - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, March 30 of Kathleen Butler (née King) of Coolfin, Rathdowney.



Peacefully, in the tender care of the nurses and staff of Portlaoise Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Gerard. Sadly missed by her sons Peter, John and Edward, daughters-in-law Margaret and Geraldine, grandchildren Lisa, Julie-Anne and Eileen, great-grandchildren Emily, Jonathan, Braden, Jessica and Cade, her sisters Rose and Mary, brothers-in-law Tony and Ken, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. You are asked not to congregate in the churchyard or in the cemetery. The funeral mass will be livestreamed from the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney http://parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney/ on Thursday at 11am followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery.

Christopher Connolly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, March 30 of Christopher (Christy) Connolly of The Pines, Forest Park, Borris Road, Portlaoise and formerly of the Grange, Newbridge.

Sadly missed by his loving children Shane, Annabel and Amanda, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers and sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Christy's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Arnold Mahon - Derrymoyle

The death took place on Tuesday, March 30 of Arnold Mahon of Derrymoyle Derrymoyle, Portlaoise Road.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Patricia, much loved father of Arnie, Sheena, Jeremy and David, adored grandfather of Ada, and cherished brother of Eileen, Maura, Seamus, Kay, Vera, Vincent and the late Joe and Eugene.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, granddaughter, daughter-in-law Serena, son-in-law Ian, Jeremy’s fiancée Elaine, David’s partner Karina, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends in The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, on Thursday at 3pm and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

If neighbours wish to show their support to the family, they could stand outside their houses (while adhering to social distancing guidelines) as the funeral cortege leaves his residence (via The Portlaoise Rd and Joe’s Road) on the way to the Church at 2.30pm approx.

Arnie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link, https://www.livestreamireland.ie/am010421