Death Notices for Laois - Friday, April 2, 2021

Pauline Magee - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, March 31 of Pauline Magee (née Maher) of 4 Corrig Lodge, Portarlington.



Suddenly. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Sarah and her partner John, Rebecca and her partner Niall, grandchildren Robin, Piper and Ivy, brothers, sisters, extended family and many friends.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Tom Flynn - Clonaslee

The death took place on Wednesday, March 31 of Tom Flynn of The Glebe, Clonaslee.



Peacefully, in the care of the nursing staff and medical team at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Survived by his wife Brigid (Bridie), daughter Sinéad, son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Andrew and Niamh, sisters, brother and wider family.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, a private family Funeral Mass will take place for Tom's family members only. (Maximum 10 people in the church), on Sunday in St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Tom’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv under Clonaslee Parish.

Sr. Magdalen O'Neill - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, March 31 of Sr. Magdalen O'Neill, late of Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford and Portlaoise.

Peacefully, after a short illness at her residence St Louise’s Carramore, Knock, Co. Mayo. Predeceased by her parents Jeremiah and Mary, her brother Tim and sister Maureen (Farrell). Deeply regretted by her Community of the Daughters of Charity, brother Joe (Portarlington), sister Nora Ward (Ballinasloe), nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, great-grand nieces and nephews, her extended family, relatives, and her many friends in Dublin, Drogheda, Belfast and Knock.

In accordance with current government guidance a private family funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 1pm in the parish Church of St John the Baptist, Knock.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.knockshrine.ie/watchlive or

http://www.facebook.com/murphyobrienfuneraldirectors

Mary Jane Goode - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, March 31 of Mary Jane (Maureen) Goode (née Dunne) of 30 Patrick Street, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Sadly missed by her loving sons David and Ken, her daughter Lesley, daughters-in-law Noeleen and Margaret, son-in-law Barry, her sister Margaret (Tud) and her brother Bernie, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Maureen, a private family Funeral Service, will take place at 11am on Friday in St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial will follow in St Joseph's cemetery, Mountmellick.

The funeral cortège will travel from Moloney's Funeral Home at 10.45am to St Joseph's Church. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance.

Betty Wallace - Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, March 31 of Betty Wallace (née Kelly) of Patrick Street, Mountrath, and formerly Doolagh, Portarlington.

Peacefully, at her residence, Sue Ryder House, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, surrounded by her three daughters, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Susan, Lorraine and Jean, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, son-in-law, extended family and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Funeral service in St Fintan's Church, Mountrath, on Good Friday at 10am. Interment afterwards in St John's Cemetery, Killenard, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Betty's Funeral Service can be viewed on the Parish Website: http://www.mountrathparish.ie/

Monica Phelan - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Wednesday, March 31 of Monica Phelan (née Hogan) of Landgrove, Ballinla, Ballaghmore.

Peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband Timmy, son Tadgh and Partner Ciara, daughters Cathy and Partner Steve, Jennifer (Dunne), grandchild Clodagh, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Niall, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government & HSE advice and to insure the safety of all a Private Funeral will take place (max 10 people). You are asked not to congregate in the church yard or the cemetery to ensure the safety of all.

Monica's Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, (Easter Sunday) in St Molua's Church, Ballaghmore at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John Murray - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, March 31 of John Murray of Daly Terrace, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at his daughter's residence in his 95th year. Predeceased by his wife Lil. Sadly missed by his daughter Catherine, grandson Simon and his partner Amy and granddaughter Laura, son-in-law Stephen, great-grandson Tiernan, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive and in the interest of public safety you are asked not to congregate in the churchyard or the cemetery. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed from the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Friday at 11am (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery. The Funeral cortége will proceed to the Church on Friday morning at 10.30 via Harristown, Ballybuggy and Daly Terrace, you are welcome to pay your respects en route.

Christopher Connolly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, March 30 of Christopher (Christy) Connolly of The Pines, Forest Park, Borris Road, Portlaoise and formerly of the Grange, Newbridge.

Sadly missed by his loving children Shane, Annabel and Amanda, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers and sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Christy's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church