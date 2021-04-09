Death Notices for Laois - April 9, 2021

William Case - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, April 8 of William (Billy) Case of Ballycarroll, Portarlington.

Peacefully at his home, in the company of his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Marie and his family Sam, Alan, Pearl, Hazel, Emily, Geraldine and Eric, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Sunday at 2pm to arrive at the Church of the Ascension, Rathdaire, Ballybrittas, for Service at 2.30pm. Interment to follow in the adjoining churchyard.

Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the precincts of the church grounds. Social distancing to be observed at all times, please. The Case family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sad, sensitive and difficult time.

William's funeral Service and Interment will be live streamed on https://www.whelehanfunerals.com/billycase

Tim Doherty - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, April 7 of Tim Doherty of Kilbreedy, Rathdowney.



Peacefully, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, following a brief illness. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary and his family, Paula, Carol and Brendan, his sister Breda, nieces, nephews, in-laws, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Due to the current level 5 COVID-19 directive, a private funeral has been arranged. You are asked not to congregate in the churchyard or in the cemetery, in the interest of public safety and in line with current guidelines. Funeral Mass in St. Canice's Church, Clough, on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney. The cortège will proceed from Kilbreedy on Saturday morning at 11.40am via Bordwell and Rahandric which will provide an opportunity for you to pay your respects en route.

Mary Young - Clonaghadoo

The death took place on Thursday, April 8 of Mary (Jo) Young (née Garry) of Clonminch, Tullamore and formerly of Clonaghadoo, Died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Paddy Carrigan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, April 7 of Paddy Carrigan of Capoley, Portlaoise and late of Ballyfoyle, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband to Lizzie and loving father to Joan, Denis, Pat, Elaine, Ailish, James, Brendan and Ann-Marie. Cherished grandfather to Laura, Emma, Isobel, Aoife, Ella, Harry, Alex, Paddy Óg, Finn, Darcey, Willow and Charlie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Nora and Maura, sister-in-law Lizzie, sons-in-law John, Jan and Séan, daughters-in-law Jane, Audrey and Zoe, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Friday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.