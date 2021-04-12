Death Notices for Laois - Monday, April 12, 2021

Seamus Fahy - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, April 10 of Seamus (Jim) Fahy of Fr. O' Connor Crescent, Mountrath.



Peacefullyl, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Eileen, sadly missed by his children Mary, Siobhan, Jack, Lourda and Martin, grandchildren James, Maeve, Laura, Patrick, Shane, Jake and David, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Lisa, brother Stephen, sister Rita, brother-in-law, partner Patricia, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 10 persons) on Tuesday morning in St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, at 10am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Seamus’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish Website: -www.mountrathparish.ie - link to Webcam on Home Page.

Eugene Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, April 10 of Eugene Byrne of Killeens, Wexford Town, and late of Portlaoise.

Retired member of An Garda Siochana. Beloved husband of Marie and loving father of Owen, Clare, Colm and the late Barry, brother of Maureen (Rogers) and the late Catherine; sadly missed by his family, Colm’s partner Claire Ryan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, granddaughter Ella, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place.

Christine Maher - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, April 9 of Christine Maher (née Molloy) of 28 Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise.



Beloved wife of Joseph. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

James Byrne - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, April 9 of James (Jimmy) Byrne of Knockanina, Mountrath.



Ex Eircom. Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his wife Mary, brother Billy, sisters Biddy, Nancy and Mary-Kate.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving sons Anthony, James and Thomas, daughters Mary and Paula, son in law. daughters in law, grandchildren, great - grandchildren, sister in law, brothers in law, partners, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to Government & HSE advice and to insure the safety of all a Private funeral will take place (Max 10 people) you are asked not to congregate in the church yard or the cemetery to ensure the safety of all.

Jimmy's Funeral Mass will take place on Monday in St. Edmund's Church, Castletown at 10 am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Edmund's Church, Castletown Facebook page.

Mary Young - Clonaghadoo

The death took place on Thursday, April 8 of Mary (Jo) Young (née Garry) of Clonminch, Tullamore and formerly of Clonaghadoo, Died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eamon, her son Nathan, her daughters Charlotte, Wendy and Amanda, her daughter-in-law Siobhan, her son-in-law Nico, grandchildren Abigale, Kian, Margot, Alex and Charlie, her brother Jimmy, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Mary, a private family Funeral Service, will take place at 11am on Tuesday in St Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo. Burial will follow in St Mary's cemetery, Clonaghadoo.