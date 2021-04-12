Grief in Laois at death of teenage boy Cathal Clooney

There is widespread grief in the Laois community at news of the death of a teenage boy.

Cathal Clooney, aged 15 from Ballytarsna, Abbeyleix, died on Sunday April 11, peacefully at Crumlin Hospital Dublin.

A pupil at Heywood Community School, he is greatly mourned by his heartbroken parents William and Anne-Marie and his cherished brother Liam.

Also grieving his loss are his grandparents Joe and Lil , grand-aunts, grand-uncles, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Cathal was predeceased by his grandparents Eilish and Joe and his uncle Fintan (Dooley).

Our photo by Alf Harvey shows Cathal as a little boy with his dad William at the Abbeyleix Vintage show back in 2010.