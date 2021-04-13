Death Notices for Laois - April 13, 2021

Kathleen Fitzpatrick - Geashill

The death took place on Monday, April 12 of Kathleen Fitzpatrick of Garrymore, Geashill.



Peacefully in the care of the staff of St Vincent's Community Nursing Home, Mountmellick. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Elizabeth and sister Bridie. Deeply regretted by her loving relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal on Wednesday (travelling via her residence) arriving St Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Cathal Clooney - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, April 11 of Cathal Clooney of Ballytarsna, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully at Crumlin Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by his grandparents Eilish and Joe and his uncle Fintan ( Dooley.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents William and Anne-Marie, his cherished brother Liam, grandparents Joe and Lil, grand-aunts, grand-uncles, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Seamus Fahy - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, April 10 of Seamus (Jim) Fahy of Fr. O' Connor Crescent, Mountrath.



Peacefullyl, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Eileen, sadly missed by his children Mary, Siobhan, Jack, Lourda and Martin, grandchildren James, Maeve, Laura, Patrick, Shane, Jake and David, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Lisa, brother Stephen, sister Rita, brother-in-law, partner Patricia, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 10 persons) on Tuesday morning in St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, at 10am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Seamus’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish Website: -www.mountrathparish.ie - link to Webcam on Home Page.

Christine Maher - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, April 9 of Christine Maher (née Molloy) of 28 Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise.



Beloved wife of Joseph. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise, interment afterwards in Ratheniska Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on the parish website www.portlaoiseparish.ie

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege travels to the church via Main Street.

Mary Young - Clonaghadoo

The death took place on Thursday, April 8 of Mary (Jo) Young (née Garry) of Clonminch, Tullamore and formerly of Clonaghadoo, Died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eamon, her son Nathan, her daughters Charlotte, Wendy and Amanda, her daughter-in-law Siobhan, her son-in-law Nico, grandchildren Abigale, Kian, Margot, Alex and Charlie, her brother Jimmy, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Mary, a private family Funeral Service, will take place at 11am on Tuesday in St Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo. Burial will follow in St Mary's cemetery, Clonaghadoo.