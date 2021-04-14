Funeral details announced for Laois teenager Cathal Clooney

The funeral details have been given for Abbeyleix teenager Cathal Clooney, who sadly passed away last Sunday April 11.

Cathal's Funeral will be a private event for family only because of Covid-19 restrictions.

It will arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix via the Mountrath Road.

It will be live streamed on the Abbeyleix Parish webcam here.

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

People who wish to sympathise may line the route to the Church, in the Churchyard, or on route to the cemetery. Social distancing must be observed at all times.

Cathal Clooney, aged 15 from Ballytarsna, Abbeyleix, died on Sunday April 11, peacefully at Crumlin Hospital Dublin.

A pupil at Heywood Community School, he is greatly mourned by his heartbroken parents William and Anne-Marie and his cherished brother Liam.

Also grieving his loss are his grandparents Joe and Lil , grand-aunts, grand-uncles, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Cathal was predeceased by his grandparents Eilish and Joe and his uncle Fintan (Dooley).