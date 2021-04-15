Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, April 15, 2021

Catherine Carroll - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Wednesday, April 14 of Catherine Carroll (née Waters) of Rossmount, Shanboe, Borris-in-Ossory and formerly of Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Wexford.

Unexpectedly, at her residence.Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Damien, sons Jamie and Jack, parents Martin and Anne, brothers John and Enda, sister Aine, parents-in-law Martin and Noleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Bridget O'Connor - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, April 14 of Bridget (Bridie) O'Connor (née Phelan) of Patrick Street, Portarlington.



Peacefully after a short illness at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Much loved and devoted wife of the late Liam. Deeply regretted by her loving children Beatrice, Liam, John, Deirdre, Martina, Aileen, Kieran and Fiona, sons-in-law Nick, Liam, Martin and Niall, daughter-in-law Martha, grandchildren Aisling, Conor, Brian, Aidan, Claire, Elaine, William, Michelle, Siobháin, David, Darren, Shauna, Odhran and Avanne, great-grandchildren sisters-in-law Una Phelan (Naas) and Ann Dunphy (England), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Friday at 11.40am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Bridie"s Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

James O'Neill - Crettyard

The death took place on Wednesday, April 14 of James (Jim) O'Neill of Doonane, Crettyard.



Unexpectedly, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Siobhán and Fiona. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sisters Kathleen, Mary, Angela and Anne, son-in-law Andy, Fiona’s partner Ger, grandchildren Isla and Liam, brothers-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his sister Margaret.

Owing to Government restrictions a private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Abban’s Church, Doonane for family followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

It is hoped that the funeral Mass will be live streamed on Saturday morning depending on signal strength, if not, a recording will be available on Saturday evening. Link to follow.

Noel Oxley - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, April 14 of Noel Oxley of 27 Pine Villa, Portarlington, and formerly Monasterevin. .

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sandra, daughter Gillian and her partner Philip, son Gary and his partner Priscilla, brother Harold, sisters Margaret, Emma, Caroline, Avril Sheila and Yvonne, grandchildren Erin, Jamie, Oliver, Crevan, Thomas, Cian and Oran, aunt Sheila, uncle Albert and Ann, aunt-in-law Deno, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and The Lads.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Saturday at 2.10pm (travelling via Bishopswood and Ballagh) arriving St John's Church, Monasterevin, for Funeral Service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the vicinity of the church and in the cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Noel's Funeral Service will be streamed live on.

https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

James Burke - Ballacolla

The death took place on Tuesday, April 13 of James (Jimmy) Burke of Granstown, Ballacolla.



Following a brief illness. Predeceased by his sister Ann. Sadly missed by his wife Alice and his family Noreen, Jim, Michael and John, son-in-law Elad, daughters-in-law Jane, Margaret and Akanksha, grandchildren Anna, Katy and James, his brothers John, Fr. Fintan (O.CARM) and Gerard, his sisters Maureen (McCraw) and Geraldine (Dunne), nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive the funeral will be directed in compliance with the current regulations. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Canice's Church, Clough, followed by interment in Knockaroo Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live streamed (https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/)

Michael Mockler - Rathdowney

The death took place on Monday, April 12 of Michael (Mick) Mockler of Kilcoran, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at home in the presence of his family. Sadly missed by his daughters Maureen, Janet, Helen, and his son Michael, grandchildren Lauren, Ashleigh, Georgia, Breeze, Tommy, Harvey, Faye, Jack, Charlotte, Matthew and James, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by cremation. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney). Due to the COVID-19 Directive you are asked to comply with current restrictions.

Cathal Clooney - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, April 11 of Cathal Clooney of Ballytarsna, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully at Crumlin Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by his grandparents Eilish and Joe and his uncle Fintan ( Dooley.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents William and Anne-Marie, his cherished brother Liam, grandparents Joe and Lil, grand-aunts, grand-uncles, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid -19 Directive a private Family Funeral will take place. Cathal's Funeral will arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix via the Mountrath Road and will be live streamed on

https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. People who wish to sympathise may line the route to the Church, in the Churchyard, or on route to the cemetery. Social distancing must be observed at all times.