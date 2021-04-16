Death Notices for Laois - Friday, April 16, 2021

Jackie Doyle - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, April 14 of Jackie Doyle of Emmett Street, Mountmellick.



Died suddenly at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by her loving partner John and her father Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving son Wayne, daughter-in-law Caroline and grandchildren Sophie, Alex and Alisha, her mother Betty, brothers William and his wife Ann, John and his wife Kathleen, Avan and his partner Ciara, sisters Kathleen and her husband Murt, Caroline, Josie and her husband Luke, Michelle and her husband Paul, nieces, nephews, neighbors, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Jackie, a private family Funeral Service, will take place at 11am on Saturday in St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial will follow in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

The funeral cortège will travel from Moloney's Funeral Home at 10.45am to St Joseph's Church. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance.

https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/web-cam/



Eddie Flanagan - Portlaoise and Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, April 10 of Eddie Flanagan of Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise and Mountmellick.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Teresa (nee Muldowney). Dearly loved father to Brendan, Eamonn, Mary, Tim and Robert. Greatly missed by his loving family. Grandchildren Rachel, Hannah, Eilis, Finn, Isla, Anya and Elodie. Daughters in law Misa, Heather, Manjit and Becky, son in law James. His sisters Florence McCabe (Mountmellick) and Mai Wrenn (Dublin), brothers in law Seamus Wrenn and Paudie McCabe and all the Muldowney family. Nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Edward is predeceased by his brother William and sister in law Maura.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Sunday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/ Burial will follow in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

James Delaney - Ballyroan

The death took place on Wednesday, April 14 of James (Jimmy) Delaney of 36 Cassimer Road, Harold's Cross, Dublin and formerly Crubbin, Ballyroan.

Suddenly, but peacefully, at St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, sister Judy, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan, for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.facebook.com/paddy.byrne.77377

People are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the graveyard while socially distancing.



Catherine Carroll - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Wednesday, April 14 of Catherine Carroll (née Waters) of Rossmount, Shanboe, Borris-in-Ossory and formerly of Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Wexford.

Unexpectedly, at her residence. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Damien, sons Jamie and Jack, parents Martin and Anne, brothers John and Enda, sister Aine, parents-in-law Martin and Noleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In line with government and HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all, a private family funeral will take place (max 10 people). Catherine's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Friday at 11am on the borrisinossoryparishonline facebook page.

Deferred interment until Saturday where a private family Service will take place in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, Co. Wexford at 11.30am followed by interment in The Church of Assumption Cemetery, Rosbercon. (Walking).

The Carroll and Waters families would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this very sad and difficult time

Bridget O'Connor - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, April 14 of Bridget (Bridie) O'Connor (née Phelan) of Patrick Street, Portarlington.



Peacefully after a short illness at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Much loved and devoted wife of the late Liam. Deeply regretted by her loving children Beatrice, Liam, John, Deirdre, Martina, Aileen, Kieran and Fiona, sons-in-law Nick, Liam, Martin and Niall, daughter-in-law Martha, grandchildren Aisling, Conor, Brian, Aidan, Claire, Elaine, William, Michelle, Siobháin, David, Darren, Shauna, Odhran and Avanne, great-grandchildren sisters-in-law Una Phelan (Naas) and Ann Dunphy (England), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Friday at 11.40am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Bridie"s Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

James O'Neill - Crettyard

The death took place on Wednesday, April 14 of James (Jim) O'Neill of Doonane, Crettyard.



Unexpectedly, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Siobhán and Fiona. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sisters Kathleen, Mary, Angela and Anne, son-in-law Andy, Fiona’s partner Ger, grandchildren Isla and Liam, brothers-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his sister Margaret.

Owing to Government restrictions a private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Abban’s Church, Doonane for family followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

It is hoped that the funeral Mass will be live streamed on Saturday morning depending on signal strength, if not, a recording will be available on Saturday evening. Link to follow.

Noel Oxley - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, April 14 of Noel Oxley of 27 Pine Villa, Portarlington, and formerly Monasterevin. .

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sandra, daughter Gillian and her partner Philip, son Gary and his partner Priscilla, brother Harold, sisters Margaret, Emma, Caroline, Avril Sheila and Yvonne, grandchildren Erin, Jamie, Oliver, Crevan, Thomas, Cian and Oran, aunt Sheila, uncle Albert and Ann, aunt-in-law Deno, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and The Lads.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Saturday at 2.10pm (travelling via Bishopswood and Ballagh) arriving St John's Church, Monasterevin, for Funeral Service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the vicinity of the church and in the cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Noel's Funeral Service will be streamed live on.

https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

Michael Mockler - Rathdowney

The death took place on Monday, April 12 of Michael (Mick) Mockler of Kilcoran, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at home in the presence of his family. Sadly missed by his daughters Maureen, Janet, Helen, and his son Michael, grandchildren Lauren, Ashleigh, Georgia, Breeze, Tommy, Harvey, Faye, Jack, Charlotte, Matthew and James, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by cremation. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney). Due to the COVID-19 Directive you are asked to comply with current restrictions.