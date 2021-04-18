Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, April 18, 2021

Annie O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, April 17 of Annie O'Brien (née Ryan) of Marian Ave, Portlaoise.



Peacefully in the loving care of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Surrounded by her loving family. Annie beloved wife of Billy. Dearly loved mother to Elizabeth ( Plunkett), Liam, Martina (O`Brien) Michael and Conor. Cherished grandmother to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Brother Peter, brother in law Johnny. Sons in law George and Gerry. Daughters in law Marian, Gabriel and Lisa. Sisters in law Breda and Maura. Special friend Maura and special niece Theresa. Nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence at 11.30am on Monday morning, followed by a private funeral, with immediate family only at 12 noon on Monday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Funeral Mass will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/ Burial will follow in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Frances Feely - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, April 16 of Frances Feely (née O'Mahony) of 1 Ashgrove, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Martha's Ward, St. Vincent's Community Nursing Unit, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, her son, David, daughter-in-law, Evelyn, granddaughter Malia, her brothers and sisters, John, Ciss, Teresa, Mary, Ger, Patrick and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relations, neighbours and her many friends.



Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Frances, a strictly private family funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Monday in St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial will follow in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick. The funeral cortège will travel from Moloney's Funeral Home on Monday morning at 10.45am to St Joseph's Church. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining a safe social distance.



Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/web-cam/

Christopher J. Lyons - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, April 16 of Christopher J. Lyons off The Green, Kilminchy., Portlaoise, and late of Old Nangor Rd., Clondalkin.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his parents, Christopher and Margaret and brother John. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Aileen, sisters Jane and Kathleen, brothers Jimmy and Peter, daughters Tracy, Lisa and Cathy, dear nephews, nieces, relatives and good friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon in Newlands Crematorium on Tuesday.

Paul Burgess - Coolrain

The death took place on Thursday, April 14 of Paul Burgess of Carraway House, Clonoghill, Coolrain and formerly of Kent, England.

Suddenly at his home. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Kevin and Jay, daughters in law Jaylee and Keeley, grandchildren Richard, Tiana, Skyla, Jaxon, Bradley, Zachery, Tai and Lee. Mum and Dad Sylvia and Ron, Sisters Jane and Chris. Predeceased by his sister Linda. Mother in law, Phyllis, sister in laws, brother in laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends in Ireland and England. And the Keogh Family Portlaoise.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Cremation will follow in Newlands Crematorium.

John Carroll - Ballyroan

The death took place on Thursday, April 15 of John Carroll of Newtown, Ballyroan.



Peacefully in his home, in the loving care of his family, after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Eileen, sons Eamonn and Terry, daughter Mary, daughters in law Linda and Marian, son in law Eamonn, grandchildren Jack, Conor, Brian, Amelia, Jamie and Imogen, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his infant daughter and by his brothers Billy and Ned and sisters Mary and Bess.

Due to Covid -19 Directive a private Family Funeral will take place for John, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Sunday at 12pm in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan, and burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger