Death Notices for Laois - Monday, April 19, 2021

Chris Delaney - Killeshin

The death took place on Monday, April 19 of Chris Delaney of 56 St Killian's Crescent, Carlow Town, Carlow and formerly of Cappalug, Killeshin.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Waterford University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Peggy, much loved father of Chris, Jackie, Carol and Helen and adored grandfather of Siobhán, Fiona, Deirdre, Seán and Adam. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Eddie and Brian, daughter-in-law Joan, sister Breda, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family, in The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, on Wednesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Chris’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link (to be confirmed shortly).

Christopher J. Lyons - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, April 16 of Christopher J. Lyons off The Green, Kilminchy., Portlaoise, and late of Old Nangor Rd., Clondalkin.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his parents, Christopher and Margaret and brother John. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Aileen, sisters Jane and Kathleen, brothers Jimmy and Peter, daughters Tracy, Lisa and Cathy, dear nephews, nieces, relatives and good friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon in Newlands Crematorium on Tuesday.

Paul Burgess - Coolrain

The death took place on Thursday, April 14 of Paul Burgess of Carraway House, Clonoghill, Coolrain and formerly of Kent, England.

Suddenly at his home. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Kevin and Jay, daughters in law Jaylee and Keeley, grandchildren Richard, Tiana, Skyla, Jaxon, Bradley, Zachery, Tai and Lee. Mum and Dad Sylvia and Ron, Sisters Jane and Chris. Predeceased by his sister Linda. Mother in law, Phyllis, sister in laws, brother in laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends in Ireland and England. And the Keogh Family Portlaoise.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Cremation will follow in Newlands Crematorium.