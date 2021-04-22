Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, April 22, 2021

Margaret Riordan - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, April 20 of Margaret Riordan of Paddock, Mountrath.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and staff at the Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Predeceased by her brothers Dan, Jim and Johnny, sister Babs (Phelan). Deeply regretted by her loving sister Lily, brother in law Paddy, sister in law Una, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with Government and HSE advice and to insure the safety of all a Private Family funeral will take place (Max 10 people).Margaret's Funeral Mass will take place this Friday morning at 10am in St. Edmund's Church, Castletown, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath.

Frances Mary Lodge - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, April 21 of Frances Mary Lodge (née Lyons) of Derbyshire, England and Spa Street, Portarlington.



Peacefully at her brother Brendan's residence Spa Street, Portarlington. Loving wife of the late Jim and dear mother of the late Claire. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Tony, Michael and Alan, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her brother Brendan's residence Spa Street, Portarlington on Saturday at 10:30am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Frances Mary's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Cremation Service to take place at 1:45pm in the Victorian Chapel and will be streamed live on https://vimeo.com/event/153499



Christina Armitage - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, April 20 of Christina Armitage (née Furlong) of Cappabeg, Rosenallis, and formerly of Derrycarrow, Camross, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her son John, his partner Margaret, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, exended family, relatives and friends.

Burial will take place on Thursday afternoon at 2pm in Modreeny Cemetery, Cloughjordan. People are welcome in the vicinity of the Cemetery with social distancing being observed at all times.

Elizabeth Oxley - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, April 20 of Elizabeth (Lillie) Oxley (née Kirwan) of Coolnabacca, Stradbally, and formerly Ringstown, Mountrath.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Beloved wife of the late Johnie, and sister Mary (Dunne), Lillie will be sadly missed by her loving children Willo, Con, John, Fionnuala (Walsh), Tim and Brian, sisters Chrissie (Halpin) and Josie (Clooney), brothers Willie, Paul, Timmy, Eddie and Tommy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Friday morning, arriving at St Michael’s Church, Timahoe, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Timahoe Cemetery. Lillie’s Funeral Mass will be streamed on the link – https://laoisfuneralslive.com/w8ogZv

People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the vicinity of the church and in the cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Elizabeth Casey - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, April 19 of Elizabeth Casey (née Deegan) of Rathmore, Stradbally.



Uexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Noel, sons Frank and Enda, daughters Mary, Nuala and Angela, sons in law Martin, Tom and Thomas and her grandchildren. Predeceased by her brother Billy. Deeply regretted by her sisters Anna and Madge, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from Elizabeth's residence on Thursday morning at 11.20am to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Elizabeth's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.whelehanfunerals.com/elizabeth-casey. Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery and in the precincts of the cemetery grounds. Social distancing to be observed at all times please.

Anne Girvin - Camross

The death took place on Friday, April 16 of Anne Girvin (née Scully) of Cleator, Cumbria, England, and late of Garronbawn, Camross.

At home in the loving care of her family, predeceased by her husband Michael (Girvin), parents Edward and Katie, sister Mary (Brereton), brothers Tom, Staff, Billy and Ned (Scully). Beloved mother of Trisha (Quinn) and Jane (Steele), sons-in-law Geoff and Mark, beloved grandmother of Catrina, Sam, Alice, Oliver and Emily, great grandmother of Zach, nieces, nephews, friends in England and Ireland.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church Cleator, on Friday 23rd April 2021, at 1pm, followed by cremation. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church