Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, April 25, 2021

Síle O'Connor - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, April 24 of Síle O'Connor of Ashbrook, Clonaslee.



Native of Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Died peacefully at home surround by her loving family and friends.

Predeceased by her daughter Helena (Conroy), her brother Michéal (O'Connor) and her sister Lil (Sheils). Deeply regretted by her son Aidan (Conroy) an her daughter Donna (Conroy), her two grandsons Christopher and Mark (Conroy), her brothers Paudge, Eamonn and John Joe, her sisters Netty, Nancy (Fox) an Marge (Rigney), her friend Margaret and the Delaney family of Graigue, Mountmellick, cousins, nieces, nephews. Former work colleagues (HSE Tullamore), friends and relatives.

A strict private cremation will take place on Tuesday. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date when all Covid19 restrictions are lifted and all family members can attend.

No flowers please. All donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society (www.cancer.ie)

Síle family understand people would like to pay their respects, however, due to the current situation the house is strictly private. Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Moloney Funeral Directors Mountmelick.

Michael Keogh - Portarlington and Ballybrittas

The death took place on Friday, April 23 of Michael Keogh of Derryvilla, Portarlington and formerly of The Lake Road, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, sisters Carmel Fennelly and Phil Mason, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Sunday at 1.20pm (travelling via the Station Road) arriving St John's Church, Killenard for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Michael's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector